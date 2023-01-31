ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aleali May Drops A New Color Way For MAYDE Worldwide

The LA native is all about comfort and style and blends the two with her Cali-inspired brand. The streetwear fashion “it” girl Aleali May, known for her perfect juxtaposition of chill and dressy, tomboy and femme outfits, launched her own unisex label in 2022 and has since dropped some of the coziest, dopest collections. This newest addition is an all-black drop; before was cobalt blue and earthy olive green. The brand is all about having solid staples that are comfortable — a very LA practice, might I add. She’s had the internet in her palms from a style standpoint, often shot for street-style stories during cycling fashion weeks.
Mo'Nique Reveals How She Relates To Her 'BMF' Character Goldie

"She brings a genuine love...but she also brings that hammer," the comedian says of the tough-as-nails club manager. BMF’s second season is in full swing, having garnered over 4 million viewers for its season premiere and an early pickup for its third season. Part of the draw for fans...
Follow Friday: The Best Of Black Instagram

Between banning Black history to banning books, some folks are desperately trying to keep us misinformed. But we're highlighting accounts on the 'gram that keep us educated. Well before the newest culture war emerged to take Black history out of K-12 education, most public schools have failed to provide students with an adequate story of our people.
Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins Of All Time

The iconic entertainer became the most awarded artist in the ceremony’s history with her win in the “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” category for ‘Renaissance,’ putting her overall total at 32. Beyoncé has added another notch on her belt of accolades. At the 2023 Grammy Awards,...
Wilde Is One! Eve And Husband Maximillion Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday

The married couple welcomed their first child together in February 2022 after being open about infertility challenges. Nothing will remind you of how fast time flies like watching a child grow. Rapper and actress Eve’s son Wilde has already reached his first birthday and his parent’s marked the occasion by celebrating with a gorgeous cake, balloons and plenty of love.
Best New Artist Grammy Nominee Samara Joy On Continuing The Legacy Of Black Women Jazz Greats

The 23-year-old singer is also in the running for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Samara Joy McLendon is feeling all of her middle name in this moment: The 23-year-old jazz singer — who performs under her first and middle names — is up for Best New Artist as well as Best Jazz Vocal Album (Linger Awhile) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
