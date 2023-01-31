Texans To Meet With All 125 Senior Bowl Draft Prospects

Under new regulations, the Houston Texans will meet with all 125 participants at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are on the verge of hiring DeMeco Ryans as their sixth coach in franchise history . But despite interviewing eight candidates for their coaching vacancy, the Texans have not disregarded other off-season responsibilities.

The Texans will have scouts in attendance at the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in Alabama. And with 11 picks, Houston could find several prospects who can help improve the team's on-field production during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ahead of the most notable college all-star game, the Senior Bowl gives prospects a chance to showcase their talents and connect with scouts throughout the week.

And for the first time ever, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy announced that all 32 teams will meet with all 125 participants.

The new regulation guarantees that the Texans will have a chance to meet with a handful of the most prominent prospects that includes Andre Carter II, Joseph Ngata, Steven Jones and Byron Young.

Last February, the Texans met running back Dameon Pierce at the Senior Bowl. And nearly two months after their initial meeting, Houston took the Florida prospect in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pierce revamped Houston's appalling backfield in his first season. He finished his rookie campaign rushing for 939 yards on 220 carries and four touchdowns.

Pierce's season came to a premature end due to a foot injury. He missed the final four games. And in his absence, the Texans averaged 64.7 yards on the ground to close the season.

