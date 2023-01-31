ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kid LAROI bringing his upcoming tour to State College

By Jared Weaver
 5 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Grammy-nominated rapper is looking to make a stop later this year at State College as part of his upcoming tour.

The Kid LAROI will be coming to the Bryce Jordan Center on March 27 as part of his Bleed For You tour. This is the 18-year-old artist’s first stop at Happy Valley and he will be joined by singer Jeremy Zucker.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster’s website and will range from $33 to $53 when they go on sale. The general public will be able to grab them on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, while Penn State students have the opportunity to get them during the presale on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at noon, for $20 less, according to the Bryce Jordan Center’s website .

The concert will kick off at 8 p.m. while fans can enter an hour early.

The upcoming Bleed For you tour kicks off with a performance in New York on March 22. The State College stop is the only Pennsylvania one out of the 19 other venues The Kid Laroi will be playing at.

The Kid LAROI released his debut mixtape in 2020 and it quickly rose to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. His biggest hit that came out in 2021, “Stay,” is a collaboration with Justin Bieber that has been played more than 2 billion times on Spotify alone. At the Grammy’s Awards in 2022, the Australian-born rapper was nominated for Best new Artist.

The Bryce Jordan Center has a packed lineup of performances for 2023, such as C arrie Underwood , Bruce Springsteen , Journey , Shinedown and many more.

