Mahomet-Seymour has opened up Kindergarten Round-Up for the 2023-24 school year. Parents with children who will be 5 years old by September 1, 2023 and will be entering kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year, are encouraged to fill out the survey linked here. The form provides the district with the...

MAHOMET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO