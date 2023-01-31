ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Hakim Ziyech left stranded in Paris following Chelsea transfer blunder and computer crash

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been left stranded in Paris following a move to PSG that fell through in bizarre circumstances. The Morocco international looked to be on his way to the Parc des Princes, but Chelsea sent through the wrong documentation more than once, while there was also a computer crash that meant the deal couldn’t be completed on time, according to the Daily Express.
Yardbarker

LFP Finds Chelsea at Fault for Hakim Ziyech-PSG Loan Transfer Mishap, per Report

Paris Saint-Germain will not be having Hakim Ziyech in their squad for the second half of the 2022-23 season after the capital club had their appeal denied by the Ligue de Football Professionnel. While the LFP didn’t accept the appeal from PSG, RMC Sport reported Wednesday, citing sources, the committee...
Yardbarker

Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”

It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
Yardbarker

The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
Yardbarker

Vinicius Junior scores on landmark occasion at Real Madrid see off Valencia

Two quickfire second half goals were enough for Real Madrid to see off Valencia on Thursday evening. The result sees Carlo Ancelotti’s side close back to within five points of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Despite being without a manager, following Gennaro Gattuso’s sacking on...
BBC

Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga

Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...

