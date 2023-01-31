Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year announced at Golden Apple Gala
The annual Golden Apple Gala culminated at the Reilly Arts Center this weekend with the announcement of Marion County’s Teacher of the Year. During Saturday’s event, Lindsey Bigelow of Ocala Springs Elementary School was recognized as the 2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. Bigelow teaches first grade...
ocala-news.com
Resident discusses new property tax exemption for low income seniors in Marion County
A new exemption went into effect this year and qualifying senior homeowners have until March 1st to get a reduction on their property tax bill for this year. Up to a $50,000 reduction on their home value. Here are the qualifications: the homeowner must be at least 65 years old;...
ocala-news.com
Mary Belle Richards
Mary Belle Richards, age 90, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Estelle’s House. Mary was born in Grainger County, Tennessee to the late Clarence and Mary (Carpenter) Brandon. Mary was a homemaker that enjoyed reading, Southern cooking and family dinners. In her younger years...
ocala-news.com
Huey Lee Ketcham Jr.
Huey Lee Ketcham, Jr. of Ocala, FL, loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023 at AdventHealth Ocala at the age of 73. Lee was born in Ocala to Huey and Mary Ketcham on July 10, 1949. Lee graduated from Ocala High School in 1968 and went on to study Accounting at Central Florida Community College and continued his education at Saint Leo University. Lee spent 20 years at Mid-State Federal where he advanced to Assistant Vice President, Bank Manager before retiring. He loved people, family gatherings, and had an infectious sense of humor. He was a music enthusiast, guitarist, and enjoyed bird watching, and sports – especially the Florida Gators. He was baptized and a member at Highlands Baptist, Trinity Baptist, First Baptist and Oakcrest Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Stephen John Kuhn
Ocala, FL – Stephen Kuhn, known to most as Steve, passed away on January 31, 2023 after a long fought battle with cancer. Steve was born in Toledo, Ohio, later moved to Paris Tennessee, and finally settled in Lake Wales, Florida. Following his graduation from Lake Wales High School,...
ocala-news.com
Raymond Paul Richard
Raymond Paul Richard passed away on January 30th, 2023 in Ocala, FL. Raymond was born in Detroit Michigan to Raymond Meyer Richard and Pauline Estelle Richard (Stewart) on May 17th, 1957. He went to high school at Crestwood High School. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Florida in Gainesville and a Masters degree from Carnegie Mellon in Urban Planning. He worked as a Traffic Engineer for Wilbur Smith & Associates and URS for 30 years. Raymond was a life member of ARRL and was active in the amateur radio community since he was 14 years old. He was a member of the Orlando Amateur Radio Club. Ray also served as a past Membership Chairman and was the current Advance Ticket Chairman for the Annual Hamcation. He was also a member of the Bahia Shrine Radio Unit. In 2017 Raymond was awarded the “Jumping In” award. In 2019 he was awarded the KB4UT Wayne Nelson Amateur of the Year award for his service and dedication to the OARC. Rest in peace W4RPR. Forever silent!
ocala-news.com
Audley Shockey
Audley Shockey, (93) of Ocala, Florida, passed away on February 1st, 2023, after a brief stay at Hospice of Marion County. Audley was born in Maple Lake, Minnesota, the oldest of three children, and raised on the farm. As a young adult she became a teletype operator for Munsingwear Co., when the world communicated in a different way. She met the love of her life, a returning GI Ira, and married in 1948. He swept her to Miami after their first son was born, and liking the climate, raised three other boys and a daughter, when the term stay-at-home-mom did not exist. She and Ira retired to Ocala in 1982. She remained an avid bridge player and enjoyed lunch with all her friends. She carried her flip phone with her for 25 years and kept in touch with family news and events. Always ready to have cake for birthdays (with ice cream), she will be greatly missed.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-in offering dinner and movie for couples on Valentine’s Day
Local couples will be able to enjoy dinner and a movie at the Ocala Drive-in Theatre on Valentine’s Day. A reservation is required for the dinner experience ($39.95 per couple), and it will include two movie passes that are valid on Monday, February 13 or Tuesday, February 14 at the theater, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue.
ocala-news.com
Mary Josephine O’Mara
Former CIA Staffer, NFL Cheerleader, Noted Horse Breeder, Mary Josephine O’Mara, 90, formerly of Millburn, N.J., and a longtime resident of Ocala, FL, died Thursday, Feb. 2, in Ocala after a brief illness. A lifelong lover of horses, Ms. O’Mara was involved in the thoroughbred breeding business in Florida....
ocala-news.com
Local blimp company exec who stole $5 million in COVID-19 relief funds gets 5-year prison sentence
A 42-year-old blimp company executive from Williston has been sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. On Tuesday, January 31, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida...
ocala-news.com
Lawrence K. Sauey
Ocala – Lawrence K. Sauey, 91, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He was born in Phillips, Wisconsin on May 31, 1931. He moved his family to Ocala from Baraboo, WI in 1974. In Baraboo he worked for a family company Flambeau Plastics in sales. When he moved to Florida he was the Vice President of Sales for Closet Maid Corporation also a family owned company at that time. Thereafter he formed an independent manufactures sales representation firm called L.K.S. Associates, Inc. from which he retired a number of years ago. He was a member of many organizations including the Elks Club, Kiwanis, Masons and Shriners. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and had fun playing golf until shortly before his death. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
ocala-news.com
Isaiah N. Cogdell Jr.
Mr. Isaiah N. Cogdell Jr., 86 transitioned to be with his heavenly father on January 25, 2023, at HCA Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was a graduate of Howard Academy High School (Class of 1954). He served in The United States Army and was a proud member of Wesley United Methodist Church now known as Wesley United Community Church, Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Brent Conrad Soth
Brent Conrad Soth, 77, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 31, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Kathryn E. Soth for 32 years. Brent was born in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Henry and Doris Soth. He was a Veteran of...
ocala-news.com
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives coming to Reilly Arts Center this month
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are heading to the Reilly Arts Center on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. Marty Stuart is a Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter, and musician who has released an impressive 18 studio albums. Throughout his career, he has performed alongside such legends as Johnny Cash and Lester Flatt, and he has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in-between.
ocala-news.com
Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala
The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Drone View Of Belleview Sunset
A drone captured this amazing view of the sunset over a Belleview neighborhood. Thanks to Mike K for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha convicted murderer charged with possessing rifle, ammo
A 51-year-old convicted murderer from Ocklawaha was indicted this week on charges of possessing a rifle and ammunition. On Thursday, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger B. Handberg announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Cody Richard Hawk with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a conviction felon.
ocala-news.com
Homeless man arrested for raping elderly woman in her apartment
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 31-year-old homeless man on Friday morning after he was accused of raping an 80-year-old woman in her apartment. According to OPD, Taquino Williams was seen wandering around the Saddleworth Green Apartments common areas on Wednesday evening. Sometime before 9:50 p.m., Williams approached the victim’s apartment, gained entry to the lanai area through a torn screen window, and then entered the residence through an unlocked side door.
Comments / 0