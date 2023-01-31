Audley Shockey, (93) of Ocala, Florida, passed away on February 1st, 2023, after a brief stay at Hospice of Marion County. Audley was born in Maple Lake, Minnesota, the oldest of three children, and raised on the farm. As a young adult she became a teletype operator for Munsingwear Co., when the world communicated in a different way. She met the love of her life, a returning GI Ira, and married in 1948. He swept her to Miami after their first son was born, and liking the climate, raised three other boys and a daughter, when the term stay-at-home-mom did not exist. She and Ira retired to Ocala in 1982. She remained an avid bridge player and enjoyed lunch with all her friends. She carried her flip phone with her for 25 years and kept in touch with family news and events. Always ready to have cake for birthdays (with ice cream), she will be greatly missed.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO