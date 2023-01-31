ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Slams ‘Nasty, Selfish’ Man for Refusing to Watch Baby so Wife Can Sleep

A woman is furious — and exhausted — after her husband refused to watch their baby so she could catch up on some sleep just because it was his day off from work. Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the sleepy mom explained that she was up all night with their fussy baby and was desperate for some rest. Meanwhile, her husband spent the night "happily snoring away on the sofa."
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking

An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)

Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All

For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
