Clinton Intermediate School Launches Choose to Be Nice Program
In January, Clinton Intermediate School launched the Choose To Be Nice program to help create a culture of kindness throughout the school. The program shows students how to improve their interactions with others and focuses on the simple promise to be nice. To kick off the program, students learned about...
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
Information for Clinton Intermediate School Families
Clinton Intermediate School wanted to make parents aware of an incident that occurred near the school yesterday afternoon. During afternoon recess, there was police activity near the district’s maintenance building (between CIS and the football field). Due to this activity, students who were on the playground were asked to line up and re-enter the school. As you can imagine, several students were frightened and, as can often happen, rumors regarding the police activity began spreading between the students.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (02/03)
Krista Gayle Allen of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 1/23/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton and another jurisdiction. Adrian Hill Scarlet Ransom of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/24/2023 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
