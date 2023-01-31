Clinton Intermediate School wanted to make parents aware of an incident that occurred near the school yesterday afternoon. During afternoon recess, there was police activity near the district’s maintenance building (between CIS and the football field). Due to this activity, students who were on the playground were asked to line up and re-enter the school. As you can imagine, several students were frightened and, as can often happen, rumors regarding the police activity began spreading between the students.

CLINTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO