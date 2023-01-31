Read full article on original website
Fallon Henley And Kiana James Win NXT Women's Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day
New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned. Fallon Henley & Kiana James are the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, defeating Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at NXT Vengeance Day. The finish saw Henley catch Carter in a Gedo clutch pin with James holding down the legs of...
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
Swerve Strickland Interview | Wrestling Perspective Podcast w/ Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell
Swerve Strickland joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell. - Parker Boudreaux and about helping wash off the moniker of “The Next Brock Lesnar”. - Killshot in Lucha Underground. - Evolving outside of wrestling. - Why Pro Wrestling is his true passion before Music. -...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Seth Rollins Is Not Interested In A Reality Show Revolving Around His And Becky Lynch's Relationship
Seth Rollins prefers scripted entertainment as opposed to reality TV. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have no problem being the face of WWE when it comes to the in-ring product, but "The Visionary" has no interest in being the subject of a reality show alongside "Big-Time Becks." Seth Rollins said...
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview
Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
New Batista Film Now In Theaters, Rollins/Lynch Go To Applebee's, Ibushi YouTube, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 3, 2023. - Dave Bautista's new film, Knock At The Cabin, is now playing in theaters across the world. Fans can find tickets by clicking here. To see a full trailer of the film, click the video linked below. - WWE...
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'
Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
Carmelo Hayes Sweeps Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker Retains, New Champions Crowned | NXT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - In the opening bout, Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain the NXT North American Championship. Dijak appeared to break his finger in the bout. Shawn Michaels would later reveal on the post-show media call that Dijak's finger was not broken in the match.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
WWE SmackDown (2/3/2023) Results: Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville, Roman Reigns Speaks & More
WWE SmackDown (2/3/2023). - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. - Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns Speaks. - Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Zelina Vega. - SmackDown Tag Team Tournament Final: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs....
Shawn Michaels On Potential Future NXT Callups: Everyone Is Concentrated On WrestleMania Right Now
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4): Three Title Bouts
All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4) - Gungnir Of...
Preview The Opening For NXT Vengeance Day, Batista Not Joining DC Cinematic Universe | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - Tonight, NXT Vengeance Day is the first standalone NXT event outside Florida in 3 years. Tonight's show will be opened by one of nxt's greatest exports, Charlotte Flair. Fans can see the full opening above.
Sami Callihan: Fans Are In For A Crazy Ride With The Design's Story, We've Just Touched The Surface
Sami Callihan is excited to see The Design's story plays out. Throughout his many years with the company, Sami Callihan has done nearly everything there is to do with IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside having a reign as IMPACT World Champion, Callihan has also had big time feuds with the likes of Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Moose.
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager
Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
Three Title Matches, Kevin Kiley (Alex Riley) Debut, Murdoch vs. Adonis Added To NWA Nuff Said
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced more matches for their upcoming NWA Nuff Said event in Tampa, Florida. Two more Championship matches have been added to NWA Nuff Said taking place on Saturday, February 11. In a No Disqualification Match, Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against former TNA Knockouts Champion Angelina Love.
