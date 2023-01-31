ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute

The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
LEXINGTON, KY
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview

Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'

Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence

The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4): Three Title Bouts

All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4) - Gungnir Of...
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager

Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
