Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
‘It’s concerning’; Alabama state senator speaks out on statewide inmate release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three days since some inmates across Alabama were released due to a new law. As of Thursday, Alabama Department of Corrections says they released 134 inmates across the state. On Friday, they released another big wave. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says 18...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stop the violence: Mother of Semmes murder victim speaks out
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s two days in to the homicide investigation at a Semmes beauty supply store. Investigators say 20-year-old ZyCorreyan Harris was shot and killed by Daniel Holloway, Junior, 21. ZyCorreyan’s mother says it’s the result of an ongoing custody battle. “This has been going...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 man shot near Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download the FOX10...
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County DA’s Office spends thousands to store Prichard water board loot
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has spent more than $5,000 to store trailer-loads of items authorities confiscated from the home of the former operations manager of the Prichard water system last year. Those items from the raid of Nia Bradley’s Semmes home in February...
Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile calls extra pay for cops an ‘incentive;’ firefighters call it illegal pay raise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday declined to settle a dispute that has pit police officers against firefighters, setting up a trial in May over a pay boost for cops approved las year. The city and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1349, which is challenging the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Victims of Jan. 12 tornado in Mobile County now eligible for FEMA aid
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County victims of the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak are now eligible for FEMA assistance, FEMA announced on Saturday. Individuals and households in Mobile County as well as Morgan Countis can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing/endangered baby and mother
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida say they’re looking for a mother and her three-month-old baby and say the child may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made Friday night by the Sheriff’s Office, they’re looking for the baby Shainne Hatfield. The post says they […]
1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief
UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Ralston Road shooting leaves 1 injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Mobile late Friday night has left one person injured and the shooter at large. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Ralston Road at approximately 10:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers discovered that the male victim had been shot by a known male subject.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
utv44.com
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
WEAR
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
UPDATE: Daniel Deshawn Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
click orlando
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
Fire, explosion at Fortis Institute facility: Escambia Co. Fire-Rescue
UPDATE (4:20 p.m.): County officials told WKRG News 5 four people were inspected by EMS on-scene. They said two people chose to go to the hospital under their own power and the other two refused additional treatment. There were no EMS transports.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue said they responded […]
