Texas State

Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative working to turn on lights again for thousands

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of Brazos Valley residents are still without power due to the effects of the winter storm. Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative is undergoing some major challenges keeping the lights on for its customers. General Manager, Steve Jones, told KBTX that the recent winter conditions have halted their business like never before.
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
