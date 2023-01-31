Read full article on original website
Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative working to turn on lights again for thousands
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of Brazos Valley residents are still without power due to the effects of the winter storm. Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative is undergoing some major challenges keeping the lights on for its customers. General Manager, Steve Jones, told KBTX that the recent winter conditions have halted their business like never before.
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
‘They truly are the greatest people’: Central Texans lend a helping hand to those in need during ice storm
CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - From de-icing driveways to delivering warm meals, Central Texans are helping each other as this week’s winter storm has brought ice, power outages for days, at a time, and water woes across the area. Nellie Tipton, 66, of Killeen, said without the help of her...
