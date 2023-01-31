Read full article on original website
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 3rd
AEHR - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
CDW Corporation (CDW) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
CDW - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $203.35 in the previous session. CDW has gained 13.2% since the start of the year compared to the 18.7% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 12.9% return for the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.55, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Coming into today, shares of...
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.46, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Wendy's (WEN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Pinterest (PINS) Soars 9.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PINS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9% higher at $29.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% gain over the past four weeks. Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique...
Should iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWM - Free Report) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $56.56 billion, making it one of the...
Qiagen (QGEN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
QGEN - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Can Bank OZK (OZK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OZK - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Does Nomad Foods (NOMD) Have the Potential to Rally 32.46% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
NOMD - Free Report) have gained 10.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $17.87, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $23.67 indicates a potential upside of 32.5%.
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
DNLI - Free Report) shares soared 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $32.67. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) This Year?
ARLP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and...
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PCOR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
IHS Holding (IHS) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
IHS Holding (. IHS - Free Report) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $8.36. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 21.2% gain over the past four weeks. The...
LGI Homes (LGIH) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
LGI Homes (. LGIH - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $124.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Should Value Investors Buy American International Group (AIG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Agora (API) This Year?
API - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
