Unbeaten at home, No. 13 Iowa State hosts No. 8 Kansas
Jalen Wilson scored 20 points to boost No. 8 Kansas to Tuesday’s home win against seventh-ranked Kansas State, giving him
cbs2iowa.com
McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
agupdate.com
Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show
Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
KCCI.com
College bus driven by faculty member, carrying 7 student passengers crashes on its side in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A college minibus carrying multiple passengers flipped on its side Wednesday along Highway 163. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. just east of the landfill. According to Iowa Wesleyan University, the minibus was being driven by a faculty member and was carrying seven...
HomeGrown's homemade pop tart comes to Des Moines
HomeGrown, the metro's newest breakfast and brunch venue, opened yesterday in the Crescent Building. Catch up fast: It's a chain by Jon Ralph, who also owns all of Iowa's 25 Applebee's locations.The DSM spot in a former Chevy dealership on the edge of downtown is the restaurant's first in Iowa.On the menu: HomeGrown has dozens of breakfast staples like omelets, French toast and blueberry streusel. Many use locally produced ingredients, such as meats from Berkwood Farms.Mimosas, "sunshine margaritas" and an "Irish Hug" made with Jameson whisky accompany juice and coffee options.On Jason's plate: A handmade brown sugar Pop-tart with sprinkles ($4.50).It was made with dough from Main Street Café and Bakery in Ankeny.💬 Thought bubble: Worth every calorie.Hours: Open daily from 6:30am to 2:30pm; 555 17th St., #102, Des Moines. HomeGrown's newest location opened Monday in DSM. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
Des Moines Business Record
Wells Fargo's exodus from downtown Des Moines hurts, but district is now more than a workplace
Sometime in the coming year, Wells Fargo will vacate its nine-story office building at 800 Walnut St. (pictured above) as well as its building at 206 Eighth St. (pictured below). Most workers will be relocated to Wells Fargo's campus in West Des Moines. Photos by Duane Tinkey. Wells Fargo’s plan...
KCCI.com
2 Des Moines students arrested after stolen handgun recovered from locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two North High School students were arrested on Thursday in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a locker. KCCI is working to confirm what charges, if any, the students will face.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit Conducting Enforcement Project This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will be watching for traffic violations on SW Magazine Road and SW Prairie Trail Parkway this week. The city says recent studies show this month, 85% of drivers on those two roads were going 9 miles an hour over the speed limit. The city also saw several accidents in January, so the Ankeny Police Department is reminding the public to obey speed limits, wear a seatbelt, and drive sober.
kiwaradio.com
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
KCCI.com
I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
247Sports
