Ames, IA

cbs2iowa.com

McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show

Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before

Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
Axios Des Moines

HomeGrown's homemade pop tart comes to Des Moines

HomeGrown, the metro's newest breakfast and brunch venue, opened yesterday in the Crescent Building. Catch up fast: It's a chain by Jon Ralph, who also owns all of Iowa's 25 Applebee's locations.The DSM spot in a former Chevy dealership on the edge of downtown is the restaurant's first in Iowa.On the menu: HomeGrown has dozens of breakfast staples like omelets, French toast and blueberry streusel. Many use locally produced ingredients, such as meats from Berkwood Farms.Mimosas, "sunshine margaritas" and an "Irish Hug" made with Jameson whisky accompany juice and coffee options.On Jason's plate: A handmade brown sugar Pop-tart with sprinkles ($4.50).It was made with dough from Main Street Café and Bakery in Ankeny.💬 Thought bubble: Worth every calorie.Hours: Open daily from 6:30am to 2:30pm; 555 17th St., #102, Des Moines. HomeGrown's newest location opened Monday in DSM. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Traffic Unit Conducting Enforcement Project This Week

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will be watching for traffic violations on SW Magazine Road and SW Prairie Trail Parkway this week. The city says recent studies show this month, 85% of drivers on those two roads were going 9 miles an hour over the speed limit. The city also saw several accidents in January, so the Ankeny Police Department is reminding the public to obey speed limits, wear a seatbelt, and drive sober.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
