World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
Stock Futures Slide to Start Week With More Earnings and a Powell Speech Ahead
U.S. stock futures were lower to start trading for the new week as investors awaited. and an important speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Investors were also taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023. The Nasdaq Composite is up the last five weeks in a row.
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid on Friday, a day after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient...
Amid Food Inflation, More Shoppers Turn to Dollar Stores for Groceries
Rising food costs are pushing consumers to get more creative about where they go for groceries. Discount dollar stores are becoming a key destination for affordable essentials, including perishable and nonperishable goods, according to a recent report. Savings experts share their top tips to cut costs no matter where you...
Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
