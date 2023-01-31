Read full article on original website
NYC’s Maman French bakery opens 2 more locations in DC area
French bakery and cafe Maman, whose nutty chocolate chip cookies were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, is opening two more locations in the D.C. region. Maman opened its first D.C.-area outpost at Bethesda Row in Maryland in 2022. A second location opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 1353 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. A third will follow at Union Market, scheduled to open the week of Feb. 20.
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
DC sweets store targeted in back-to-back robberies
A chocolate store in Northwest D.C. did not have a sweet end to the week. Police are looking for a robber who held up the sweets store twice in two days. The suspect first came to 18th Street’s The Chocolate House on Thursday, Feb. 2 at around 1 a.m.
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
