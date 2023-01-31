Read full article on original website
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Amcor (AMCR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 18 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Bristol-Myers (BMY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
BMY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The company’s shares have gained 14.3% in the past year against the industry's decline of 3.6%. Bristol-Myers beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.66%....
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
What's in the Cards for Union Pacific (UNP) in Q4 Earnings?
UNP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, before market open. UNP has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 2.81%. Union Pacific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise. Union...
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Qiagen (QGEN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
QGEN - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Humana (HUM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.44 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.47 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.
Synaptics (SYNA) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SYNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.78%. A...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a Trending Stock
STNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -1.5%, compared to...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SASR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.05%. A...
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
