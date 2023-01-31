Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record
Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023 Frost Fest. Fort Smith Polar Plunge. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. UPDATE: Intruder...
KHBS
Siloam Springs business donates 15,000 feet of PVC pipe to build wells for people in need
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs business will help build 50 wells for families in need in Alabama. Sen. John Boozman toured the Jet Stream facilities in Siloam Springs Friday. Fifteen thousand feet of PVC pipe will be used to build about 50 wells and give low-income families...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together.
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Northwest Arkansas winter storm leaves damage behind
The recent winter storm has moved out of the region but it left quite a bit of damage behind.
KHBS
Cold tonight, but gradually warming through the weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says temperatures will get cold again tonight, but they'll gradually warm up through the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
KHBS
Update on tonight's refreeze
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
KHBS
University of Arkansas holds annual Black Music Symposium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A performance at the annual Black Music Symposium featured the University of Arkansas choir along with performers from across the country. “Gospel music can be fun. It's a genre that a lot of people always assume is just with Black people," Arkansas junior Damian Wilson said. "But it's something that we try to share with everyone.”
nwahomepage.com
Missing woman found dead in Washington County
The historic saint James missionary Baptist church …. The historic saint James missionary Baptist church in Fayetteville. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
KHBS
Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
talkbusiness.net
Remote work trend affects apartment design
Flexible work options have influenced multifamily design and will likely continue as the work-from-home trend continues. Meanwhile, some area multifamily projects designed to include flexible spaces already accommodate the trend. According to a 2022 McKinsey & Co. survey, 58% of employed U.S. residents, or 92 million people, can work from...
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
Fayetteville explains how to clear downed limbs following winter storm
The city of Fayetteville sent out a list of instructions on Feb. 2 to let the public know how to clear downed limbs out of their yard.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas
Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
Comments / 1