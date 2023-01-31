ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

nwahomepage.com

Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record

Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Cold tonight, but gradually warming through the weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says temperatures will get cold again tonight, but they'll gradually warm up through the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Update on tonight's refreeze

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas holds annual Black Music Symposium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A performance at the annual Black Music Symposium featured the University of Arkansas choir along with performers from across the country. “Gospel music can be fun. It's a genre that a lot of people always assume is just with Black people," Arkansas junior Damian Wilson said. "But it's something that we try to share with everyone.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Missing woman found dead in Washington County

Missing woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Remote work trend affects apartment design

Flexible work options have influenced multifamily design and will likely continue as the work-from-home trend continues. Meanwhile, some area multifamily projects designed to include flexible spaces already accommodate the trend. According to a 2022 McKinsey & Co. survey, 58% of employed U.S. residents, or 92 million people, can work from...
ROGERS, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas

Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR

