No more grilled cheese. Melt Bar and Grilled closes Jackson Township restaurant

JACKSON TWP. – Melt Bar and Grilled has closed two Ohio locations, including its Belden Village restaurant.

The closures — which took place Monday and affect the restaurants in Jackson Township and at the Fairfield Commons Mall in Dayton — are part of Melt’s plan to set up for future success, the company said.

“It’s been five great years at both locations, however, we feel having a smaller footprint and getting back to our hometown Cleveland roots is incredibly important right now," owner Matt Fish said in a prepared statement. "This was a very difficult decision for many reasons, but ultimately this move will put the company in a much better position for continued success."

The Cleveland-based restaurant chain is known for craft beer and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. It opened on the north side of Belden Village Mall in 2017. Its first location opened in Lakewood in 2006.

Why is Melt Bar and Grilled closing two restaurants?

Fish said navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic world has been difficult.

“We realized in late 2022, that a smaller restaurant group would be much better for us to manage regarding operations and guest experience ...," he said.

All other Melt Bar and Grilled locations in Northeast Ohio and Columbus remain open and are “doing well,” according to Fish.

“We’ve loved being a part of the Dayton and Canton community and want to thank all of our loyal guests and neighbors — we’ve cherished the past five years and thank you all for your support! We truly hope our friends and loyal guests will continue to visit us at our other Melt Bar and Grilled locations,” Fish said.

He also said the restaurant planned to introduce a new menu in March and a new website is coming.