Isaac Sendros named president and CEO for AdventHealth Redmond

Isaac Sendros Matthew Staver

AdventHealth announced Tuesday that Isaac Sendros has been named as president and CEO for AdventHealth Redmond.

He will assume leadership on Feb. 27 and will report to Mike Thompson, who was recently named president/CEO for the Southeast Region of AdventHealth.

“Isaac is joining a strong team of leaders at AdventHealth Redmond and across the Southeast Region who are committed to advancing our unique brand of faith-based, whole-person care,” Thompson said in a statement. “I’m pleased to welcome him to the team and begin to partner on strategies that will strengthen our presence and enhance our care in the communities we serve.”

The announcement comes after Mike Murrill stepped down in mid-January from his position as AdventHealth Southeast Region and Redmond president and CEO.

In his most recent role as Avista Adventist Hospital CEO, Sendros had the opportunity to build on the hospital’s more than 125 years of history in Boulder County, Colorado.

He led the Avista team through the community’s recovery from the 2021 Marshall Fire — the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history.

“Isaac’s leadership is rooted in faith and service, as evidenced by his compassionate response during the Marshall Fire, and countless other moments when he’s led his team to meet the needs of the local community,” said Ken Bacon, president/CEO for the Multi-State Division of AdventHealth, in a statement. “He will continue this legacy of servant leadership as he steps into his new role at AdventHealth Redmond.”

Prior to joining the Avista team, Sendros was the vice president of operations at AdventHealth Kissimmee, after serving more than three years as director of ancillary services at the same facility. Throughout his career, Sendros has led several multi-million-dollar expansion projects, including building a $26 million surgical expansion and designing an $84 million tower expansion at AdventHealth Kissimmee.

“It’s an honor to join AdventHealth Redmond, a facility with a rich history of exceptional patient care,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to building meaningful relationships within the Rome community and furthering our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ.”

Sendros holds a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern Adventist University. He serves on the boards of Impact on Education, the foundation supporting the Boulder Valley School District; and Campion Academy, a Seventh-day Adventist high school in Loveland, Colorado. He is also a member of the advisory committee providing guidance on the use of funds raised by the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Married for 14 years, Sendros and his wife, Suzie, have two sons, 8-year-old John and 5-year-old Isaac. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, skiing, cooking and spending time with his family.