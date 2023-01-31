Effective: 2023-02-05 20:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen across the area. Additional snow between 3 and 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through Noon Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO