weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen across the area. Additional snow between 3 and 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through Noon Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Showers will continue to diminish with generally an inch or less of new snow expected tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will continue. Traction restrictions are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, moderate to heavy at times, will redevelop Monday morning into Monday afternoon especially for areas favored in northwesterly flow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT A strong front is moving into the panhandle this evening bringing more snow to the area. The snow is expected to last into early Monday before many areas see rain mix in. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Highest snow totals expected near White Pass and Haines. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway, Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates expected Sunday night.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING No further snow accumulations are expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes, Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Tehachapi by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 5 inches above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sequoia NP, South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Snow is ending across the warning area. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Tehachapi Mountains and the Grapevine Pass along Interstate 5 through 10 AM Monday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outdoors may be blown around.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Locally strong winds will continue across the region this evening however, widespread advisory level winds are no longer expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Inland Chatham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility recued to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham and Coastal Chatham Counties. In South Carolina, Hampton, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Charleston and Coastal Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnes, Griggs, Steele by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Steele DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Griggs, Steele and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Pockets of freezing fog may lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lincoln, Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lincoln; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Pennington Co Plains, Rapid City, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, the Pennington County Plains, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Southern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT Winds have increased and helped improve conditions, ending the threat for dense fog.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
