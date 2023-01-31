ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KSLA

3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner allegedly shot a man who is accused of unlawfully entering his house and threatening his fiancé. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith County deputies were dispatched to the 15,000 block of Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person, according to a release from Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners, insisting that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him, Christian said. The homeowner reportedly forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested

February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when an aircraft made a water landing in a swampy area off of Carter Road, east...
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody

UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County declares local state of disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Henderson ISD Booster Club President Arrested

A former President of the Henderson ISD Booster Club has been arrested after irregularities were found in the club’s financial records. Sixty-eight-year old Kenneth Lee Orr has been charged with Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. He has been released after posting $10,000 bond.
KLTV

Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy