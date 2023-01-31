Read full article on original website
KSLA
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KLTV
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner allegedly shot a man who is accused of unlawfully entering his house and threatening his fiancé. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith County deputies were dispatched to the 15,000 block of Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person, according to a release from Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners, insisting that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him, Christian said. The homeowner reportedly forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and […]
Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
KLTV
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individua
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
KLTV
Private plane crashes near Gladewater airport
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A private, single-engine plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, leaving four passengers with minor injuries, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when an aircraft made a water landing in a swampy area off of Carter Road, east...
Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody
UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
Documents: Tyler man arrested after police seize 16 roosters, equipment used cockfighting
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday after police officers found 16 injured roosters and many items related to cockfighting, including steel spurs and a ledger used to track supplement injections, according to arrest documents. Roberto Ray Duran, 21, was charged with two counts of cockfighting (space,...
easttexasradio.com
Henderson ISD Booster Club President Arrested
A former President of the Henderson ISD Booster Club has been arrested after irregularities were found in the club’s financial records. Sixty-eight-year old Kenneth Lee Orr has been charged with Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. He has been released after posting $10,000 bond.
KLTV
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
POLICE: Bullard High School senior found safe after going missing Thursday night
BULLARD, Texas — A Bullard High School senior who went missing Thursday night was found safe. According to Bullard Police Department Chief Jeff Bragg the teen was located just north of Bullard. Chief Bragg said paramedics performed a medical evaluation on the teen to make sure he was OK.
DPS: Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport: non-life threatening injuries reported
GLADEWATER, Texas — According to Sgt. Adam Albritton, a small plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport on Carter Road just off of Hwy 271. All passengers are out of plane with non-life-threatening injuries. FAA has been notified and DPS is on the scene until FAA gets there to...
