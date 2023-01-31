Read full article on original website
7 San Antonio staycation spots for Valentine's Day, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 7 San Antonio staycation spots to spoil your special someone this Valentine's Day. Alamo City is bursting with romance, and we've got you covered with the best places to spoil your special someone this year.2. Popular Pearl brunch spot remixes with new weekend DJ nights. The popular local haunt just announced a new limited-time music series launching this month.3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching San Antonio. Okay, so the weather wasn't super ideal for stargazing this week, but there may still be time to catch this rare opportunity.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. Locally inspired happenings and live performances make it easy to explore all that Alamo City has to offer this weekend.5. Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report. This Valentine’s Day is for the unattached, and it turns out Texas is a pretty great place to be single.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Locally inspired happenings and live performances make it easy to explore all that Alamo City has to offer in the days to come. See Incubus perform live in concert or feast on tailgate-inspired foods with Culinaria. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar, and be sure to check each event website for any weather-related cancellations.Thursday, February 2Centro Cultural Aztlan presents "Segundo de Febrero: Chicana/Chicano Reunion" opening receptionThe 46th annual Segundo de Febrero exhibition is unveiled for the public in full fanfare at Centro Cultural Aztlan. Guests...
7 San Antonio staycation spots to spoil your special someone this Valentine's Day
Can you hear that? It's the sound of Valentine's Day, approaching fast and without mercy upon couples who forgot to plan something for the most romantic holiday of the year. Don't fret y'all: Alamo City is bursting with romance, and we've got you covered with the best staycation spots for Valentine's Day in San Antonio.Eilan Hotel and SpaWho says you need to book an expensive trip to Tuscany to prove your love when the Eilan Hotel is right here in town? The beautiful 100-acre property has romantic views, a relaxing spa (a couple's massage is a must), a locally-sourced menu...
7 spots to spark the romance in San Antonio this Valentine's Day
It's a tale as old as time: You have a special someone you want to impress, but you're not the best chef (it's okay, no judgement here!) Thankfully, these Alamo City restaurants are here help you focus on the romance — without the stress. If you're looking for a fancy Valentine's Day meal, we've curated the best spots to bring the person you love. CarriquiVenturing into Carriqui feels like diving straight into an Ernest Hemingway novel. Treat your date to a three-course meal at one of the Pearl's hottest (relatively new) restaurants with courses like Gulf shrimp bisque, smoked grilled...
