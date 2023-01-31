Keke Palmer “gangstered” her way into the new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , the creators of the hit show revealed this week.

During an interview with Insider, Proud Family creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar opened up about the hilarious call they received from the momma-to-be when news of the second season made headlines.

According to Smith and Farquhar, Palmer reached out as soon as she heard about the show’s revival.

“Keke called me up when she read the announcement and said, ‘No way are you doing this show without me,'” Farquhar said. “So we had to.”

Smith added, playfully: “She gangstered her way in. I forget about the origins of our new cast and how they just insisted that they were in the show. They just willed their way into the show.”

The Human Resources star will play Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins in the forthcoming season of the Disney hit show. Maya is Penny Proud’s best friend and a 14-year-old activist that relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.

Palmer wasn’t the only celeb itching to land a role in the animated series. According to Smith and Farquhar, last year, stars like Cardi B and Saweetie also contacted them with the hope of snagging a role, “but they ended up having more people reach out than they could actually accommodate in the show,” Insider noted.

“Remember when Cardi B called us?” Smith said. “We couldn’t work it in her schedule. Saweetie reached out to us via the hood. There’s hood reps as well who will contact me and say, ‘Hey man, this is Saweetie’s people.’ They said, ‘Call if you want her to be on the show.'”

Keke Palmer throws a fairytale-themed baby shower

Season two of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere Feb. 1 on Disney+. Normani, Leslie Odom Jr. and Gabrielle Union are also a part of the show’s star-studded cast.

In other news, Keke Palmer is getting closer and closer to her delivery. Over the weekend, the Nope star threw a fairytale-inspired baby shower for her bundle of joy, according to Hello Beautiful. On Instagram, Palmer gave fans a quick look inside the adorable family affair. Several video clips captured the actress singing and dancing around her family and friends as they played games, laughed and celebrated her baby.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Last week, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Palmer accidentally revealed the gender of her baby on-air.

While chatting about the possible zodiac sign of her first child, Palmer, 29, said, “I don’t want to be too blunt for my baby boy.” She also hinted that she may give birth in March, which would mean her son would be a Pisces or an Aries.

“Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures,” she continued. “I don’t want to be too … tell it like it is,” the star joked.

RELATED CONTENT: Keke Palmer Reminds Social Media To Put Respect On Her Name After Tweets On Colorism And Comparisons To Zendaya