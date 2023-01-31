San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel went from being undrafted to the starting center of the 49ers. He ranked 11th in blocking amongst 50 centers in NFL, per Pro Football Focus. In his first entire season as a starter, Brendel has given up 14 pressures (one sack, three hits, and ten hurries). He had the opportunity of snapping the ball to not one, not two, not three, but four quarterbacks during the same season. Jake is unique, memorable, and, most important, a trustworthy person to have on a championship team.

