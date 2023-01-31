Read full article on original website
Joe Montana thinks 49ers should start Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has likely come to an end. The veteran quarterback is slated to hit the free-agency market next month and will probably cash in on a lucrative deal, playing elsewhere in 2023. Brock Purdy, who completed an impressive rookie campaign but suffered a...
Will Jake Brendel be the Center of Attention for the 49ers?
San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel went from being undrafted to the starting center of the 49ers. He ranked 11th in blocking amongst 50 centers in NFL, per Pro Football Focus. In his first entire season as a starter, Brendel has given up 14 pressures (one sack, three hits, and ten hurries). He had the opportunity of snapping the ball to not one, not two, not three, but four quarterbacks during the same season. Jake is unique, memorable, and, most important, a trustworthy person to have on a championship team.
Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers were “hands down” the best team in the NFL
You can argue that the San Francisco 49ers were the most talented of the four teams on Championship Weekend. One Niners player believes that to be the case. Luck just wasn't on their side against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Brock Purdy exited the game with a UCL tear, and his backup, Josh Johnson, was forced out with a concussion in the second half.
Brandon Aiyuk hopes to remain with 49ers for a long time but understands the NFL is a business
In the fall, Brandon Aiyuk will be entering his fourth NFL season. Thanks to the fifth-year option, the San Francisco 49ers can hold onto him through 2024. Right now, the team is likely focused on locking up NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Nick Bosa to a long-term contract. Aiyuk's time will come, though.
Trent Williams not retiring, “for sure” returning to 49ers in 2023
Trent Williams is done pondering his immediate NFL future. This past week, the offensive tackle hinted that he might be considering calling it a career, but just days later, he sounds pretty confident that he will return for the 2023 season. While participating in Saturday's Pro Bowl games, Williams was...
Podcast: Did Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have a successful season with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance?
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez talk about the 49ers' madness. Do fans want Kyle gone? Demeco Ryans is a head coach now. Is Trey Lance back? Brock Purdy Injury!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi...
Podcast: What’s Kyle Shanahan’s window as the 49ers head coach?
Rohan Chakravarthi and Suneil discuss whether the 49ers were the team to beat in 2022, amongst other topics such as Brandon Aiyuk's extension and Kyle Shanahan's future with the team. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan...
Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”
Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
