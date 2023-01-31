Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Jamison Gallion sentenced to 37 years for setting fires in Two Rivers area
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In a crowded Fairbanks courtroom, 19-year-old Jamison Gallion, the man who pleaded guilty to setting several buildings and homes ablaze in the Two Rivers area in 2021, sat patiently as he listened to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle carry out the final sentencing. Gallion, who was...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Eric Rustad sentenced for January 2020 domestic violence murder
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Eric Rustad, the man who was convicted of the 2020 domestic violence murder of Kristen Huntington was sentenced in a Fairbanks courtroom by Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle on February 1, 2023. The timeline of events that led to the arrest and conviction of Rustad are...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Nanooks Men’s Basketball wins Thursday over Central Washington
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Thursday, the Alaska Nanooks Men’s Basketball team hosted the Central Washington Wildcats. Alaska managed to hang on to win by three, and their record improves to 9-10 (4-7 GNAC). The Nanooks also jumped to seventh in the conference standings. “It feels great... you know, it’s...
Comments / 0