South Lake Tahoe, CA

Traffic Signal to be Installed at 'Dangerous' Reno Intersection

The Regional Transportation Commission is installing a new traffic signal in East Reno at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. Commuters and businesses who use the intersection are grateful for the incoming safety improvements. 'It's awesome,” said Lisa Smith, a tire specialist at The Auto Clinic/Mill Street Tire....
RENO, NV
New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. Activated Thursday

The City of Sparks activated a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of Vista Blvd.
Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations

Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
RENO, NV
Carson City District welcomes K9 to BLM Law Enforcement

Ranger Chase Walden and K9 Eljay are the newest addition to the BLM K9 program and will be stationed in the Carson City District. The team recently passed all required certifications and testing after spending eight weeks together in an intensive training program. “We are very excited to resume this...
CARSON CITY, NV
Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says

Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
RENO, NV
Fernley Man Booked on Multiple Charges after Five Hour Standoff

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a...
FERNLEY, NV
One Person Suffers Burns in Sparks House Fire, 3 Dogs Rescued

An investigation is underway after a house fire near Pyramid Way and McCarran Blvd. in Sparks late Thursday morning. The fire started before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Abbay Way. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home, and two people were...
SPARKS, NV
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards

On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
RENO, NV
Reno City Leaders Vote to Allow The Sands to Advertise for Glow Plaza

The Reno Planning Commission voted tonight 5-1 to allow The Sand Regency Hotel and Casino to advertise for the Glow Plaza on their future sign. As we've reported, Jacobs Entertainment is the company behind the Glow Plaza and now, they're specifically asking the City of Reno to add some of the land at The Sands to their site.
RENO, NV
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
Westlook Apartments

Find comfort and solitude amidst a vibrant community at Westlook Resort Living, set in the heart of beautiful Reno, NV. Our modern space is designed to bring individuals together by way of entertainment, leisure and natural beauty. Insid... Is this your business?. Promote your business through our innovative Marketplace system!...
RENO, NV
Additional Arrests Made in Carmine Street Shooting in Carson City

Authorities say they arrested three additional teens for their alleged involvement in a shooting in Carson City on January 24th. Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives say with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit, School Resource Officers, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office 18-year-olds Juan Antonio Mena and Miguel Antonio Vargas were arrested after executing a search warrant at a residence in Moundhouse.
Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
FERNLEY, NV
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk

The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

