North Port, FL

WINKNEWS.com

At least one person shot at Desoto County Fair

One man is dead after a shooting at a DeSoto County Fair Saturday evening. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office confirmed at least one person...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person dead after shooting at Desoto County fair

Whoever pulled the trigger is still out there. Arcadia Police told WINK News they located two of the people they wanted to speak with that were seen in a video taken at the Desoto County fair Saturday night. They are not being called suspects, but they may have valuable information.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 county police chase captures Hardee County murder suspect

Matthew Scott Flores, a suspect in the Hardee County murder of Jose Carlos Martinez, was captured after a police chase spanning three counties in North Carolina on Thursday. According to the Wauchula Police Department, Flores drove through three counties in North Carolina attempting to flee from police before crashing along Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus

A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County

A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man facing charge after 8-year-old accidentally shot

A 56-year-old Lee County man is facing a misdemeanor charge after one of his children was shot with a firearm that wasn’t stored properly. According to a warrant request affidavit, Pedro Luis Estevez did not secure two guns properly which led to the accidental shooting of his 8-year-old son in November.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
wengradio.com

CCSO Needs Your Help In Identifying These Suspects

The pictured suspects entered MSB Auto in Punta Gorda at approximately 1:15am on Sunday, January 29. The trio removed roughly $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. The photos are not ideal, but two of the suspects are wearing camo hooded jackets (to blend in with the shrubbery inside?) and the third has large letters across the back of his baggy shorts (like it’s 2004 or something).
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet missing for more than 24 hours

A beloved Southwest Florida eagle has been missing for more than 24 hours. M-15 and the two eaglets remain at the nest, but Harriet...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Signs in Hendry County cemetery give deadline to remove items from some gravesites

For reasons that aren't yet clear, families are being told they have 30 days to remove precious mementos from loved ones' gravesites at the...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County UPDATE ON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has officially arrested attempted murder suspects 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. The two individuals turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office this morning around 10:27 a.m., and are now safely detained in DeSoto County Jail. The firearm used to commit the attempted murder has not been located, and if you have any details about where the firearm could be please report the information to DCSO or submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

