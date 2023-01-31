The pictured suspects entered MSB Auto in Punta Gorda at approximately 1:15am on Sunday, January 29. The trio removed roughly $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. The photos are not ideal, but two of the suspects are wearing camo hooded jackets (to blend in with the shrubbery inside?) and the third has large letters across the back of his baggy shorts (like it’s 2004 or something).

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO