This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
At least one person shot at Desoto County Fair
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-05:a368eca66b81b201f9a21661 Player Element ID: 6319835078112. One man is dead after a shooting at a DeSoto County Fair Saturday evening. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least one person...
WINKNEWS.com
One person dead after shooting at Desoto County fair
Whoever pulled the trigger is still out there. Arcadia Police told WINK News they located two of the people they wanted to speak with that were seen in a video taken at the Desoto County fair Saturday night. They are not being called suspects, but they may have valuable information.
WINKNEWS.com
3 county police chase captures Hardee County murder suspect
Matthew Scott Flores, a suspect in the Hardee County murder of Jose Carlos Martinez, was captured after a police chase spanning three counties in North Carolina on Thursday. According to the Wauchula Police Department, Flores drove through three counties in North Carolina attempting to flee from police before crashing along Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
One person shot at County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office
One person shot at the DeSoto County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office - authorities asking for your help
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus
A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
Three arrested for stealing seven bottles of tequila from Port Charlotte liquor store
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Three women have been arrested in connection to stealing seven bottles of tequila worth $684.93 from a Port Charlotte liquor store. Tyra Denise Whitfield, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, and Terreka Lamia Williams from Lee County were found and taken into custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man facing charge after 8-year-old accidentally shot
A 56-year-old Lee County man is facing a misdemeanor charge after one of his children was shot with a firearm that wasn’t stored properly. According to a warrant request affidavit, Pedro Luis Estevez did not secure two guns properly which led to the accidental shooting of his 8-year-old son in November.
WINKNEWS.com
FHP: Woman found transporting man with 21 out-of-county warrants on Alligator Alley
A woman and a man were arrested on Alligator Alley Thursday afternoon after troopers say the woman was pulled over and found with drugs, and the man was found to have 21 out-of-county arrest warrants. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Yasmin Nicole Forester, 28, of Land O’Lakes, and Jordan...
Human remains discovered in Bonita Springs
Lee County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were discovered on Bonita Beach Road near the Goodwill in Bonita Springs.
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Crash on San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd.
Lee County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic advisory for San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd. due to a crash.
wengradio.com
CCSO Needs Your Help In Identifying These Suspects
The pictured suspects entered MSB Auto in Punta Gorda at approximately 1:15am on Sunday, January 29. The trio removed roughly $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. The photos are not ideal, but two of the suspects are wearing camo hooded jackets (to blend in with the shrubbery inside?) and the third has large letters across the back of his baggy shorts (like it’s 2004 or something).
WINKNEWS.com
Beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet missing for more than 24 hours
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:5a08c86b884197de8ea44aa Player Element ID: 6319757284112. A beloved Southwest Florida eagle has been missing for more than 24 hours. M-15 and the two eaglets remain at the nest, but Harriet...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
WINKNEWS.com
Signs in Hendry County cemetery give deadline to remove items from some gravesites
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b0ca2e486c3346f0b1a3ceda Player Element ID: 6319741316112. For reasons that aren’t yet clear, families are being told they have 30 days to remove precious mementos from loved ones’ gravesites at the...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County UPDATE ON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has officially arrested attempted murder suspects 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. The two individuals turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office this morning around 10:27 a.m., and are now safely detained in DeSoto County Jail. The firearm used to commit the attempted murder has not been located, and if you have any details about where the firearm could be please report the information to DCSO or submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
