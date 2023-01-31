ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police identify man found in Yuma canal; investigation underway

Authorities in Yuma are investigating the cause of death of a man, whose body was found in a Yuma canal on Monday, police said. He was identified as 28-year-old Jose Jesus Velasco, who was reported missing on Jan. 24 in San Luis, an Arizona town that shares a border with San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Double murder suspect turned himself in

On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case.  The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man in Yuma turns himself in, commits to 1st degree murder

YUMA -- On January 30th around 1:00 in the morning, Yuma police got a call about two men being shot. When police got there, they found 41 year old Francisco Lopez, already dead. The other man, 35-year-old Luis Navarrete, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. About 18...
YUMA, AZ
YAHOO!

2 men dead in Yuma shooting

Two men died early Monday after a shooting in Yuma. At about 1:21 a.m., Yuma police responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of East First Street, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene, while a 35-year-old man was rushed to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he died.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man in San Luis found dead in canal, has been missing for about a week

YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been investigating the reason behind the death of 28 year old Jose Jesus Velasco. On January 30, around 1:30pm, workers of the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District found a dead in the canal. Jose Jesus Velasco has been reported missing since January 24th, police say...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man from Somerton dies in car crash, child taken to hospital

YUMA -- Just after 7 in the morning, a brown 2002 Toyota Tacoma and a silver 2013 Nissan Altima were both driving on Avenue G when they collided head-on. The Toyota Tacoma was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit the Nissan Altima that was traveling south.
SOMERTON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 339

YUMA -- The Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a vehicle on fire near an apartment, 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a strong chemical smell in a building, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR

YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy