US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Early Sunday morning crash results in one death
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday. The post Early Sunday morning crash results in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder
47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The post Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved
There are still four murders from 2022 that remain unsolved in Yuma County. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Police identify man found in Yuma canal; investigation underway
Authorities in Yuma are investigating the cause of death of a man, whose body was found in a Yuma canal on Monday, police said. He was identified as 28-year-old Jose Jesus Velasco, who was reported missing on Jan. 24 in San Luis, an Arizona town that shares a border with San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Man in Yuma turns himself in, commits to 1st degree murder
YUMA -- On January 30th around 1:00 in the morning, Yuma police got a call about two men being shot. When police got there, they found 41 year old Francisco Lopez, already dead. The other man, 35-year-old Luis Navarrete, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. About 18...
2 men dead in Yuma shooting
Two men died early Monday after a shooting in Yuma. At about 1:21 a.m., Yuma police responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of East First Street, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene, while a 35-year-old man was rushed to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Body found in canal on Avenue 3E
Yuma Police found the body of a man who drowned in a canal. The post Body found in canal on Avenue 3E appeared first on KYMA.
Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
Man in San Luis found dead in canal, has been missing for about a week
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been investigating the reason behind the death of 28 year old Jose Jesus Velasco. On January 30, around 1:30pm, workers of the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District found a dead in the canal. Jose Jesus Velasco has been reported missing since January 24th, police say...
YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force
Yuma Police Department Chief Susan Smith has retired as of Tuesday, following a 30 year career. The post YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force appeared first on KYMA.
78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place
The latest edition of the Silver Spur Rodeo Parade took place Saturday, February 4 from 9:30am to noon. The post 78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place appeared first on KYMA.
Man from Somerton dies in car crash, child taken to hospital
YUMA -- Just after 7 in the morning, a brown 2002 Toyota Tacoma and a silver 2013 Nissan Altima were both driving on Avenue G when they collided head-on. The Toyota Tacoma was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit the Nissan Altima that was traveling south.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 339
YUMA -- The Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a vehicle on fire near an apartment, 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a strong chemical smell in a building, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms.
Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR
YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
Car show raises funds for pediatric hospital patients
Hundreds gathered at the Foothills Cruisers Arizona Marketplace to check out classic and unique cars, trucks, and special interest vehicles. The post Car show raises funds for pediatric hospital patients appeared first on KYMA.
Border town’s only hospital ‘running out of resources’, on the brink of collapse caring for migrants
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel shared how the migrant influx has overwhelmed the hospital with over $20 million in unpaid expenses.
Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right
A day Thomas Angulo will never forget! checking off one of his bucket list goals, being a contestant on the Price is Right. The post Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right appeared first on KYMA.
