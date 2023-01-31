Read full article on original website
Paradise Road in Modesto to Be Upgraded
Walking and Biking Will Be Easier on Paradise Road in Modesto. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be safer around traffic on half a mile of Paradise Road in west Modesto, thanks to a $3.56 million state grant. The City will use the funds to make part of the road more convenient to walk and ride a bicycle. The construction will cover the stretch of road between Sheridan Street and Modesto High School, along with several blocks of side streets.
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting
(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three Injured
Stockton, California, witnessed a spate of gun violence in the early morning hours of Sunday, 5th February 2023, leaving one person dead and three others injured. The first shooting incident took place around 2:15 am in the 1300 block of Fremont Street, where four adult men were shot. The victims were rushed to the hospital where one of them was declared dead. The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
Turlock police make additional changes to downtown security following January shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department has increased its efforts to improve safety downtown, the police chief said Friday. On Facebook, police Chief Jason Hedden wrote that in response to two shootings near the Grand Cru last month, the department had changed the requirements of the bar’s conditional use permit. The changes include:
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
Turlock Police officers donate money to replace 7-year-old's stolen wheelchair
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock family can now purchase a new wheelchair for a 7-year-old girl after officers donated $1,000. According to the Turlock Police Department, a thief stole a wheelchair belonging to 7-year-old Miracle Melgoza. When members of the Turlock Police Officers Association heard about the theft, they decided to come together to help Melgoza's family purchase a new wheelchair.
Hughson Church demands answers after sewage water, cement mistakenly pumped into the property
HUGHSON, Calif. — A church in Hughson wants to know how and why sewer water and cement were mistakenly pumped into its property while pipework was being done at a nearby creamery. Students, staff and churchgoers at Hughson Christian School and Hughson Church of Christ have been without working...
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.
Caltrans building in Oakland deemed safe after CHP search for reported man with gun
No injuries have been reported and the building has been deemed safe.
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
