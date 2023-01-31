Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast
HOUSTON – Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, y’all. The ice cream is called I 💖 Ice Cream and is made with the “fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.”. “Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now...
fox26houston.com
Meal kits: New idea to help Houston families in food deserts
HOUSTON - More than 500,000 Houston households are in food deserts, which means there is no grocery store for at least a mile, and often in these low-income neighborhoods, there's also a lack of education on how to cook and eat a healthy diet. But one store in the 2nd...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lavender, a pup who’s walking on sunshine
Lavender has the sweetest eyes, GLIMMERING with hope and happiness. Those at the shelter say that Lavender hasn’t had a sunshine and rainbows life going on before she came to the shelter, but she’s a fighter to the very end. Losing a leg and being bred over and...
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Click2Houston.com
Bring your bestie: Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day around Houston
HOUSTON – In case you didn’t know, February 13 is the date to honor one of the most important relationships in your life: The one with your girlfriends. We’re talking about Galentines’ Day! And there are plenty of options around town to celebrate this joyous occasion with your besties.
Click2Houston.com
On this day in Black history: Alfred L. Cralle patented the ice cream scoop 🍨
HOUSTON – On this day in Black History, an African American man patented something your childhood would’ve been pretty hard without. According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Alfred L. Cralle presented his creation to the world on Feb. 2, 1897. What was this...
Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says
DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council share how the infamous cookies make a lasting impact
HOUSTON – Caramel DeLites, Thin Mints, Lemonades, the list goes on! We all know and love the annual sale of Girl Scout cookies each year!. Well--It’s that time of year again, and today we heard from a few Girl Scouts to talk about this year’s sale, and how the funds help them in many different ways.
OnlyInYourState
Zanti Cucina Italiana Is An Italian Restaurant In Texas That Makes All Of Its Pasta From Scratch
You don’t have to travel to Italy to enjoy fresh pasta. One of the best Italian restaurants in Texas, Zanti Cucina Italiana makes its pasta (and most everything else on the menu) entirely from scratch. The taste is truly out of this world, and you’ll find yourself coming back time and again to savor the authentic flavors.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
houstoncitybook.com
Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!
FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town
HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?. You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town. Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos,...
OnlyInYourState
The Afternoon Tea At This British-Themed Brunch Spot In Texas Will Transport Your Taste Buds Across The Pond
Pinkies up for afternoon tea at Little Hen, one of the best brunch spots in Texas. This posh eatery lets you indulge in an English-inspired high tea complete with finger sandwiches, desserts, and tea sipped out of the cutest saucer cups. Please visit the Little Hen website or Facebook page...
1st Lone Star Gumbeaux Festival is coming to the City of Hitchcock.
· Make sure to add us to your calendar as we get set to kick off the 1st annual Lone Star Gumbeaux Festival here in the City of Hitchcock. This event is free to the public so don't miss out!
An insider's guide to the Houston Galleria, the largest mall in Texas
Come for the shopping, and stay for the ice skating.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
houstoncitybook.com
A New ‘Hair Salon’ Opens Today at UH — and It’s Not What You Think
WHAT IS THE CONNECTION between Black hair and architecture? A new group exhibit titled Hair Salon, opening today UH, considers this question and provides some eye-opening answers in the form of art, design and architectural works, all inspired by the material properties and cultural and social history of Black hair.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
Bluey’s Big Play Live Stage Show Swings Through Texas This Summer
If you have little kids, then you're already familiar with the hit kids TV show "Bluey" on Disney which follows the adventures of a Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, who lives with her mother, father and sister; her energy and lovable spirit gets her into all kinds of funny and unpredictable situations.
Houston Chronicle
Houston woman breaks Guinness World Record for largest feet
They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes feet. Houston resident Tanya Herbert recently earned the title of world's largest feet on a living female by Guinness World Records, breaking a record held for three years by Julie Felton of the UK. With her right foot measuring in at 13.03 inches and her left 12.79 inches, Herbert typically wears a US women's size 18 or a US men's size 16-17.
Comments / 0