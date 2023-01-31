ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Armed Men Rob Popular Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

Two armed men allegedly forced an employee to open a popular Fairfield County restaurant during a robbery. The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Original Vazzy's on Broadbridge Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Two men approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT
darientimes.com

Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run

MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Meriden police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Lewis Avenue

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Lewis Avenue Wednesday night. Meriden officers said they responded to the roadway around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person laying in the road near the entrance of MidState Medical Center. When crews arrived at the scene, they found 58-year-old […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide

Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
BETHEL, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Pedestrian killed in New Haven hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sherman Parkway early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash. Around 3 a.m., police and firefighters responded to scene near West Division Street after a person reported "a male was on the ground bleeding from his head," New Haven police Captain Rose Dell said in a news release.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Teen girls charged after Hamden High School fight

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school resource officer recovered a stun gun following a fight Tuesday between two girls at Hamden High School, according to police. The officer was made aware at about 11 a.m. that two girls were arguing, according to police. The officer then took the stun gun, which looked like a cell […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Both drivers injured when car hits occupied New London school bus

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police. The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area […]
NEW LONDON, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Police Announce Arrest In Cyberscam

SEYMOUR — The Seymour Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 48-year-old Maryland man in connection to scamming $375,000 from the town. Charles Ukasanya, of Gaithersburg, is charged with first-degree larceny, which is a felony, according to a statement from Seymour Police Department Chief John Bucherati. Ukasanya is being held in Maryland pending his extradition to Connecticut.
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

Custodian hurt while confronting school intruder in Hamden. An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Updated: 6 hours ago. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear,...
HAMDEN, CT

