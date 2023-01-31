Tampa International Airport is now offering non-stop flights to San Diego and Puerto Rico
Two popular U.S. destinations will become a little more accessible from Tampa International Airport, thanks to some recently added non-stop routes.
Alaska Airlines will begin non-stop service between Tampa (TPA) and San Diego, California (SAN) on Oct, 5. San Diego is currently TPA's largest unserved non-stop market in terms of demand, according to a statement from the airport.
“Hundreds of passengers each day fly between TPA and San Diego, so this new nonstop route by Alaska Airlines offers a welcome daily option without requiring a connection,” said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano.
Alaska Airlines tickets to San Diego currently start at $259, but TPA has you covered if you need to head even further south.
Frontier Airlines is also adding a new non-stop flight to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) starting May 4. Frontier’s flights to Aguadilla will be TPA's first scheduled non-stop service between TPA and one of Puerto Rico’s top beach destinations.
As of right now prices are not available for flights from TPA to Aguadilla.
Alaska Airlines flights to San Diego will operate daily and the Frontier flights to Aguadilla will operate three times a week.
Comments / 5