ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tampa International Airport is now offering non-stop flights to San Diego and Puerto Rico

By Tyana Rodgers
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR9I3_0kXhPMRs00
Crash Boat Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
Two popular U.S. destinations will become a little more accessible from Tampa International Airport, thanks to some recently added non-stop routes.

Alaska Airlines will begin non-stop service between Tampa (TPA) and San Diego, California (SAN) on Oct, 5. San Diego is currently TPA's largest unserved non-stop market in terms of demand, according to a statement from the airport.


“Hundreds of passengers each day fly between TPA and San Diego, so this new nonstop route by Alaska Airlines offers a welcome daily option without requiring a connection,” said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano.

Alaska Airlines tickets to San Diego currently start at $259, but TPA has you covered if you need to head even further south.

Frontier Airlines is also adding a new non-stop flight to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) starting May 4. Frontier’s flights to Aguadilla will be TPA's first scheduled non-stop service between TPA and one of Puerto Rico’s top beach destinations.

As of right now prices are not available for flights from TPA to Aguadilla.

Alaska Airlines flights to San Diego will operate daily and the Frontier flights to Aguadilla will operate three times a week.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport

New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
espnswfl.com

Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay everyone should know about

There's plenty of praise to pass around when it comes to Tampa Bay's restaurants. But any examination of our local dining scene isn't complete without recognizing our rich history and tradition of Black-owned bars and restaurants in the region. Since February is Black History month, here are some incredible spots you should check out.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy