ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Makeup Bags for Every Type of Beauty Lover

By Nicola Fumo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrwAy_0kXhP8Ax00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a professional makeup artist , aspiring beauty vlogger , or just an everyday makeup wearer, having a well-organized makeup bag can be a huge help when away from home. Not only does a good makeup bag make it easier to find what you need when you need it, but it also helps prevent (or at least contain) spills and product damage.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Related: The Best Ring Lights for Perfectly-Lit Selfies

When it comes to finding the best makeup bags, consider the occasions you’ll need this bag for. Are you toting a few essentials to and from your partner’s house for overnight stays? Taking short trips for work? Prepping for a weeks-long, multi-city vacation? Heading to a set a few times a week for different clients? This will help you understand the size that makes sense for you, and the kinds of compartments you’ll need.

If you need full-sized products or are going to be packing hair tools like brushes or hair dryers , you’ll want to choose a makeup bag that has deep, undivided sections. But if you’re just bringing travel-sized hair and body care plus little tubes of mascara and brow pomade, then a bag with small zippered pockets would be more helpful.

Below, find six different styles of makeup bags from small toiletry bags to professional-sized vanity cases.

Lackycc Hanging Makeup Bag

This under-$10 travel makeup bag from Amazon has a hanging design, unzipping to reveal space for a large, clear compartment big enough for full-size products and two smaller zippered pockets for smaller items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRchH_0kXhP8Ax00

Buy: Lackycc Hanging Makeup Bag $6.99

Caboodles On the Go Girl Case

This one’s a classic — and for good reason. The original Caboodles case offers ample space for bigger items like brushes and full-sized bottles and compartments to easily access smaller makeup products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghJ6P_0kXhP8Ax00
Caboodles On the Go Girl Case $24

Buy now

Béis The On the Go Essential Case

Shay Mitchell-founded travel goods brand Béis’ many thoughtfully-designed pieces include this On-the-Go Essentials Case (other colors available). Measuring 8 by 3 by 6 inches, it boasts a convenient carrying handle, two roomy zippered clear compartments and a folding mirror that comes in handy when you’re doing your makeup on the go.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Béis | Revolve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTo3v_0kXhP8Ax00
Béis The On the Go Essential Case $48

Buy now

Kusshi Vacationer Full Set

Kusshi’s three-piece Vactioner set includes a roomy makeup bag, a brush organizer and a clutch cover. The 7 by 13 by 5.75-inch Vacationer bag’s wide-top shape and inner pockets and zippered compartments let you keep all of your beauty essentials perfectly organized and accessible, while the snap-in clutch cover fits conveniently inside for even more storage. Each piece is made of anti-microbial, water-repellent and stain-resistant nylon and finished with gold-plated hardware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kHwN_0kXhP8Ax00
Kusshi Vacationer Full Set $149

Buy now

Sephora Collection Pack It All Organizer

Sephora’s versatile and spacious makeup bag stands out from the pack with its designated makeup brush storage with a protective flap. It also features a deep main compartment with two removable storage cubes and a removable flat pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuuwW_0kXhP8Ax00
Sephora Collection Pack It All Organizer $45

Buy now

Stephanie Johnson M/L Traveler Cosmetics Case

Makeup, skincare, hair products — tote it with this sizable makeup case by Stephanie Johnson . The top handle bag zips open to reveal two snap-out mesh pouches, a removable toiletry bag, and clear zip pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuSw4_0kXhP8Ax00
Stephanie Johnson M/L Traveler Cosmetics Case $93

Buy now

July Toiletry Bag

This toiletry bag from travel brand July is a great pick for keeping essentials on hand while overnighting away from home. There are compartments to keep daily products organized on one side, with a deep pocket on the other, sized for full-sized bottles, perfume, and other bulky products. It’s made from a water-resistant nylon material and comes in small and large sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIM8Q_0kXhP8Ax00
July Toiletry Bag $65

Buy now

Calpak Ambeur Vanity Case

Calpak’s vanity case is pricier for travel makeup bags, but it’s more like a small piece of luggage than a little dopp kit. The hard case shell has a removable shoulder strap and a luggage trolley sleeve, so it can slip neatly on top of a roller bag. The interior is big enough for full-sized bottles and hair styling tools, with zippered mesh dividers to keep smaller items organized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQ0YS_0kXhP8Ax00
Calpak Ambeur Vanity Case $105

Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele-Loved Brow Guru Kristie Streicher on Her Favorite Spring Things, From Chic Hair Clips to Beauty Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Aiming to up your eyebrow game in 2023? Look no further than KS&CO, the newly launched brow grooming product line from Hollywood’s reigning eyebrow artist, Kristie Streicher. The guru, who works with her sisters Jenn and Ashley Streicher out of their Beverly Hills beauty studio STRIIIKE, is known for her “nurtured brow” and has a client list that boasts Adele, Emily Blunt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Mandy Moore and Lorde. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Online Florists for Valentine's DayThe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Anderson and Son Brandon Thomas Lee Handled Rehashing Difficult Personal Moments for ‘Pamela, a Love Story’

Pamela Anderson, along with son and producer Brandon Thomas Lee, shared how they handled putting some of the most difficult parts of the actress, author and activist’s life onscreen during a special post-screening Q&A at the Paris Theater on New York on Wednesday night. In a 20-minute moderated conversation, the Pamela, a love story star sat down with her son and the documentary’s director Ryan White to talk about how the Netflix film came together, including why Anderson did it. More from The Hollywood ReporterPamela Anderson Defends Past Controversial #MeToo Comments: "I Could Even Take It a Step Further"Pamela Anderson...
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Says All His Singing for ‘Elvis’ “Destroyed My Voice”

Austin Butler’s voice is still a topic of conversation months after Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was released. While on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar-nominated actor explained that due to all the singing in the film, he probably “destroyed my voice a bit.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead of 2023 GrammysAustin Butler Shares Memory With Lisa Marie Presley After Making 'Elvis': "We Got So Close So Fast"'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Inks First-Look Deal with Warner Bros. “My vocal cords, it’s a lot raspier now,” he added....
The Hollywood Reporter

George R. Robertson, Chief Hurst in the ‘Police Academy’ Films, Dies at 89

George R. Robertson, the Canadian actor who portrayed the police chief and later police commissioner Henry Hurst in the first six Police Academy films, has died. He was 89. Robertson died Sunday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterMelinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83Paco Rabanne, Spanish-Born Designer Synonymous With a Space-Age Aesthetic and Best-Selling Perfumes, Dies at 88Charlie Walker, San Francisco Icon Portrayed by Mike Colter in Biopic, Dies at 89 Robertson also showed up in small roles in three films that were nominated for...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashton Kutcher Apologizes to Harry Styles For Not Recognizing Him at a Karaoke Party: “I Feel Like a Jerk”

Most people would recognize Harry Styles in a crowd, but Ashton Kutcher can’t say the same about the first time he met the popular singer. During an interview with Esquire magazine, the Your Place or Mine star revealed that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, met Styles at the karaoke party of an “extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today,” who also happened to be their neighbor.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at GrammysEvents of the Week: 'Your Place or Mine,' 'Knock at the Cabin' and MoreReese Witherspoon, Ashton...
The Hollywood Reporter

Pamela Anderson Defends Past Controversial #MeToo Comments: “I Could Even Take It a Step Further”

Following the release of her documentary and memoir, Pamela Anderson is opening up about her family’s response, working with Playboy and her previous controversial #MeToo comments. In an Interview magazine story, published online Wednesday, the Baywatch actress defended her comments from a November 2017 interview with Megyn Kelly on the Today show, where she indicated that women need to protect themselves more, saying, “You know what you’re getting into when you go to a hotel room alone.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPamela Anderson Explains Why She Went on "Public-Facing Missions" to Help Julian Assange in New Memoir'Pamela, a Love Story' Director on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Dances the Night Away at the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift’s night at the 2023 Grammys kicked off at the awards show’s non-televised Premiere Ceremony when she took home best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, bringing her career wins to 12. Swift came into the night with three other nominations: song of the year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” best country song for “I Bet You Think About Me” and best song written for visual media for “Carolina [From Where the Crawdads Sing].” With her nods, the musical sensation racked up 46 career nominations at the Grammys. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Harry Styles...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Serena Williams Teamed Up With Rémy Martin for Its Super Bowl Advertising Debut

The Super Bowl is known for its non-stop barrage of beer ads. But this year, there will be a new player on the field: Rémy Martin, the cognac from parent company Rémy Cointreau. And to help the 60-second spot (titled “Inch by Inch”) pop, the company is betting that one of the greatest athletes of all time, Serena Williams, can help get the word out. Teaser trailers for the Inch by Inch campaign debuted Friday, with the full campaign debuting on Super Bowl Sunday.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Feature General Motors EVs in TV Shows and Movies in Deal That...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral Video

Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, presented the inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award to Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “A song can unite, inspire and ultimately change the world,” Biden said. “I am honored to announce the first winner of the Recording Academy’s best song for social change to Shervin Hajipour.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Harry Styles Wins Album of the YearGrammys: Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year, Beyoncé Becomes Most Awarded Artist in Show's HistoryGrammy Awards: Complete List of Winners He received the honor for his hit “Baraye,” a protest...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist

Samara Joy, a 23-year-old jazz singer from the Bronx, New York, won best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. There were 10 artists nominated in the category, including Anitta, Omar Apollo, Muni Long and Latto. Olivia Rodrigo, who won the award in the category at last year’s show, presented the award, describing it as “an award that has gone to heroes of mine, from The Beatles to Billie Eilish. … It will always be a shining moment in my life.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Harry Styles Wins Album of the YearGrammys: Harry Styles Wins Album of the...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Revisiting a Hollywood Crew’s Archival Effort to Use Film to Convict Nazis at Nuremberg

On November 20, 1945, in Nuremberg, Germany, once prime real estate for torchlit Nazi pageantry, currently reduced to ruins by Allied bombing, the International Military Tribunal, an unprecedented experiment in transnational jurisprudence, convened in the city’s Palace of Justice, one of the few buildings left standing. The four victorious powers — the United States, Great Britain, France, and the Soviet Union — had hauled the loser, Nazi Germany, before four judges and a global jury to be held accountable for violating a series of recently devised additions to the criminal code — crimes against humanity, crimes against peace, criminal conspiracy,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for All-Time Wins: “I’m Trying Not to Be Too Emotional”

Beyoncé is now the most awarded artist in Grammys history. With 32 wins, the superstar musician has surpassed late conductor Georg Solti for the all-time record.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul McCartney's Life After Beatles Breakup to Be Focus of New Documentary From Oscar Winner Morgan NevilleJazmine Sullivan, the Vocal Beast, Celebrates Grammy Nominations With Rousing Four-Song SetRita Ora Hosts and Performs New Single at Pre-Grammy Awards Party She achieved the honor with a win at the 2023 Grammys in the best dance/electronic album. As James Corden presented the award to the legendary singer, he said, “We are witnessing history tonight.” With a standing ovation,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year

Harry Styles took home one of the night’s biggest awards at the Grammys on Sunday, winning album of the year for Harry’s House. Styles beat out fellow nominees ABBA (for Voyage), Adele (30), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Beyoncé (Renaissance), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and Lizzo (Special) for the hotly contested category. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny...
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Lautner on the Impact the ‘Twilight’ Fan’s Edward vs. Jacob Rivalry Had on Him: “It Was a Little Bizarre”

Taylor Lautner is opening up about the impact the fan rivalry between his Twilight character and Robert Pattinson’s had on him. During Thursday’s episode of The Toast podcast, Lautner appeared on the segment with his wife, Tay Lautner. When asked if the discourse that fans caused between his character, Jacob Black, and Pattinson’s character, Edward Cullen, got to him, he said, “I feel like I’d be lying if I said, ‘No.’”More from The Hollywood ReporterRita Ora Hosts and Performs New Single at Pre-Grammy Awards PartyBerlin Unveils Competition Jury, Adds Animated 'Art College 1994' to LineupRobert Pattinson Gets Candid About Male Beauty...
The Hollywood Reporter

Drake Victorious at 2023 Grammys Even Though He Didn’t Submit His Work for Awards

Drake doesn’t love the Grammys but they love him — the rapper won an award at the 2023 Grammys even though he decided not to submit his latest album for awards. Drake won best melodic rap performance for his guest appearance on Future’s “Wait for U,” which became No. 1 pop hit and also features Afrobeats star Tems. “Wait for U” appears on Future’s album, I Never Liked You.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy WinBeyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at GrammysGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live) Drake walked into Sunday’s show...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Bonnie Raitt Wins Song of the Year

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” was crowned song of the year at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, as the artist racked up her third award of the night. Raitt was nominated alongside Gayle’s “abcdefu,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” DJ Khaled (featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)’s “God Did” and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.” More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul McCartney's Life After Beatles Breakup to Be Focus...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Lil Baby, Public Enemy Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop With Energetic Performance

A slew of hip-hop stars took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday night for a high-energy performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Grandmaster Flash, Method Man, Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella and Busta Rhymes were among those taking part in the all-star tribute, which was produced by Questlove, who also served as musical director. Music was provided by The Roots, with Black Thought narrating.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul McCartney's Life After Beatles Breakup to Be Focus of New Documentary From Oscar Winner Morgan NevilleJazmine Sullivan, the Vocal Beast, Celebrates Grammy...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Lizzo Wins Record of the Year

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won record of the year at the 2023 Grammys. The star, who was nominated in the category with ABBA (“Don’t Shut Me Down”), Adele (“Easy On Me”), Beyoncé (“Break My Soul”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius (“You And Me On The Rock”), Doja Cat (“Woman”), Steve Lacy (“Bad Habit”), Kendrick Lamar (“The Heart Part 5”) and Harry Styles (“As It Was”), said in her speech that she and tablemate Adele were having a fun night just rooting for their friends, but after both took home wins, “it’s an amazing night.” More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dr. Dre, Interscope and Flipper’s Set to Flip Hollywood Palladium Into a Roller Rink Party to Celebrate ‘The Chronic’ (Exclusive)

Interscope Records and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace are flipping the Hollywood Palladium to create an epic roller rink party to celebrate the re-release and 30th anniversary of Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic. Grammy-winning singer and Flipper’s partner Usher, along with co-founders Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall, will host the event on Saturday, a day before the 2023 Grammy Awards. Flipper’s original roller rink will be re-created, featuring a 4,700-square foot skating rink, specially made rink-side seating, live DJs playing throughout the night and a custom-built traditional skate hut with lockers and Flipper’s skate rental. More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul McCartney's Life...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Earns $1.45M in Thursday Previews, ’80 for Brady’ Kicks Off With $750K

M. Night Shyamalan’s newest movie, Knock at the Cabin scared up $1.45 million in Thursday previews beginning at 5 p.m. On Friday, the film will be playing in a total of 3,643 theaters in North America. The tale follows a young girl and her parents who are taken hostage at a remote cabin by a group of diabolical strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice in order to avert the apocalypse. Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Scores China Release...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy