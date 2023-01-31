The Best Makeup Bags for Every Type of Beauty Lover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a professional makeup artist , aspiring beauty vlogger , or just an everyday makeup wearer, having a well-organized makeup bag can be a huge help when away from home. Not only does a good makeup bag make it easier to find what you need when you need it, but it also helps prevent (or at least contain) spills and product damage.

When it comes to finding the best makeup bags, consider the occasions you’ll need this bag for. Are you toting a few essentials to and from your partner’s house for overnight stays? Taking short trips for work? Prepping for a weeks-long, multi-city vacation? Heading to a set a few times a week for different clients? This will help you understand the size that makes sense for you, and the kinds of compartments you’ll need.

If you need full-sized products or are going to be packing hair tools like brushes or hair dryers , you’ll want to choose a makeup bag that has deep, undivided sections. But if you’re just bringing travel-sized hair and body care plus little tubes of mascara and brow pomade, then a bag with small zippered pockets would be more helpful.

Below, find six different styles of makeup bags from small toiletry bags to professional-sized vanity cases.

Lackycc Hanging Makeup Bag

This under-$10 travel makeup bag from Amazon has a hanging design, unzipping to reveal space for a large, clear compartment big enough for full-size products and two smaller zippered pockets for smaller items.

Buy: Lackycc Hanging Makeup Bag $6.99

Caboodles On the Go Girl Case

This one’s a classic — and for good reason. The original Caboodles case offers ample space for bigger items like brushes and full-sized bottles and compartments to easily access smaller makeup products.

Caboodles On the Go Girl Case $24

Béis The On the Go Essential Case

Shay Mitchell-founded travel goods brand Béis’ many thoughtfully-designed pieces include this On-the-Go Essentials Case (other colors available). Measuring 8 by 3 by 6 inches, it boasts a convenient carrying handle, two roomy zippered clear compartments and a folding mirror that comes in handy when you’re doing your makeup on the go.

Béis | Revolve

Béis The On the Go Essential Case $48

Kusshi Vacationer Full Set

Kusshi’s three-piece Vactioner set includes a roomy makeup bag, a brush organizer and a clutch cover. The 7 by 13 by 5.75-inch Vacationer bag’s wide-top shape and inner pockets and zippered compartments let you keep all of your beauty essentials perfectly organized and accessible, while the snap-in clutch cover fits conveniently inside for even more storage. Each piece is made of anti-microbial, water-repellent and stain-resistant nylon and finished with gold-plated hardware.

Kusshi Vacationer Full Set $149

Sephora Collection Pack It All Organizer

Sephora’s versatile and spacious makeup bag stands out from the pack with its designated makeup brush storage with a protective flap. It also features a deep main compartment with two removable storage cubes and a removable flat pouch.

Sephora Collection Pack It All Organizer $45

Stephanie Johnson M/L Traveler Cosmetics Case

Makeup, skincare, hair products — tote it with this sizable makeup case by Stephanie Johnson . The top handle bag zips open to reveal two snap-out mesh pouches, a removable toiletry bag, and clear zip pocket.

Stephanie Johnson M/L Traveler Cosmetics Case $93

July Toiletry Bag

This toiletry bag from travel brand July is a great pick for keeping essentials on hand while overnighting away from home. There are compartments to keep daily products organized on one side, with a deep pocket on the other, sized for full-sized bottles, perfume, and other bulky products. It’s made from a water-resistant nylon material and comes in small and large sizes.

July Toiletry Bag $65

Calpak Ambeur Vanity Case

Calpak’s vanity case is pricier for travel makeup bags, but it’s more like a small piece of luggage than a little dopp kit. The hard case shell has a removable shoulder strap and a luggage trolley sleeve, so it can slip neatly on top of a roller bag. The interior is big enough for full-sized bottles and hair styling tools, with zippered mesh dividers to keep smaller items organized.

Calpak Ambeur Vanity Case $105

