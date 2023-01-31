Read full article on original website
Related
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell’s Drinking Leads to Her ‘Demise,’ Reality Steve Says
Christina Mandrell's drinking causes major issues for her in 'The Bachelor' Season 27, according to spoilers. Here's what Reality Steve said.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the Movies
According to Variety.com, Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s daytime soap Days of Our Lives, died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 88. Redeker was a familiar guest presence on American TV from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of another daytime drama, CBS’s The Young and Restless. He also appeared in programs such as Starsky & Hutch, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, Kojak, Mannix, Sea Hunt, That Girl, and Barnaby Jones. In the TV-movie Love Boat II, Redeker portrayed Captain Madison.
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
In Style
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Frasier Revival Kicks Off Production After Staffer Reveals Pilot Script: 'And So It Begins. Again.'
The Frasier revival show's pilot pays homage to the first episode of the original series, led by Kelsey Grammer We're listening… The Frasier revival show is officially making its way to air! A tweet from staffer Jeff Greenberg on Monday confirmed that production is progressing. Sharing a photo of the pilot episode's script — which has since been deleted from his Twitter account — Greenberg wrote: "And so it begins. Again." The script had Joe Christalli and Chris Harris named as writers while James Burrow — who previously helped...
‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal
With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
‘The Office’: Which 2 Cast Members Dubbed Themselves ‘Emmy-Losing Actors’
How many Emmy nominations and wins did 'The Office' receive during its nine season run and which actors got snubbed?
‘King of the Hill’ Revival Ordered at Hulu
A “King of the Hill” revival has been ordered to series at Hulu, I tell you what. The updated version of the beloved adult animated comedy hails from original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as well as Saladin Patterson. All three are also executive producers on the show, with Patterson also set to serve as showrunner. Judge and Daniels executive producer under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce along with Bandera’s Dustin Davis. 20th Television Animation is the studio. Judge will once again lead the voice cast, with original cast...
Johnny Knoxville Slams 'Pretty Unbelievable' Reboot Cancellation, Shades Hulu for Its Lack of Support
News of Reboot‘s cancellation at Hulu was met with obvious frustration from co-star Johnny Knoxville, who called the axing “pretty unbelievable” in a social media post on Monday. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award @hulu has failed to pick up Reboot even for a second season. Pretty unbelievable,” Knoxville wrote in an Instagram caption. “Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank @stevelevitan and the entire stellar cast for allowing me to be part of...
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ director Amy Sherman-Palladino: The Season 4 finale had ‘one of my favorite scenes of my career’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Amy Sherman-Palladino has had creative success with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” which few would dare dream about. Over the course of the Amazon series, Sherman-Palladino has won six Emmy Awards for writing, directing, producing, and music supervision, and she’s also received four Directors Guild Award nominations. This year, Sherman-Palladino is nominated again at the DGA Awards for her work on the Season 4 finale, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” So when she says that her favorite scene of her career happened in the finale, it pays to take notice. “The whole season was challenging because it was COVID. And...
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Set Sounds Absolutely Delightful, Thanks To Rachel Brosnahan’s Adorable Pig Story
Rachel Brosnahan recalls the "delightful" way she helped the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel crew reduce their stress while filming Season 2.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Reveals His Wife Urged Him to Accept His Role
Episode 3 of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us presented a bold departure from the eponymous video game from which the series is adapted. The love-filled and heartwarming episode offered a break from the intense action that made up the first two episodes. Thankfully, the gamble paid off as the episode is now widely regarded as the best of the series so far and is equally the most viewed. Now, we are learning from Nick Offerman, who plays the character of Bill, on which the episode is largely focused, that he would never have been a part of the series had it not been for the convincing power of his wife, Megan Mullally.
‘Frasier’: Paramount+ Sequel Series Set In Boston; James Burrows To Direct
Frasier Crane is going back to where everyone knows your name. Related Story Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series Related Story 'Frasier': Toks Olagundoye Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series Related Story Showtime Shocker: Linear Network Rebrands As Paramount+ With Showtime; Move Comes Amid Streaming Integration, Cancellations & Potential Layoffs The Paramount+ sequel series Frasier will be set in Boston, the city where the titular character was first introduced in the hit series Cheers in 1984. Production will begin this week in Los Angeles with James Burrows — co-creator of Cheers who directed nearly all series episodes and episodes of the...
tvinsider.com
Hulu Orders ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot With Original Cast
King of the Hill is returning as a reboot for Hulu, with original series creator Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning with Saladin Patterson as executive producers alongside the original voice cast of Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom. Patterson will also serve as showrunner, with Judge and Daniels executive producing under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce with Bandera’s Dustin Davis.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Dan Aykroyd to host six-part comedy docuseries on Fox Nation
Comedian Dan Aykroyd will host a new six-part comedic docuseries for Fox Nation. The series, titled A History of the World in Six Glasses, will premiere in January. Aykroyd, known for films such as Ghostbusters, The Blues Brothers, and Driving Miss Daisy, isn't the only star involved. The series will also feature Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon, and George Wendt. All but one of the men are Saturday Night Live alumni. While Wendt wasn't featured or a cast member on SNL, he did host the popular sketch show in 1991.
The King of the Hill Revival Is Finally Happening
Watch: "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Cast Dishes on Revival. It's been more than 13 years since King of the Hill went off the air, but that's all about to change thanks to a new revival coming to Hulu. The streamer announced Jan. 31 that co-creators Mike Judge and...
Comments / 0