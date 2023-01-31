ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Springfield Township man killed in traffic accident

A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was fatally injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road. James Ziegenfelder was driving a 2022 GMC...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies

At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit's tiny homes promised a path to ownership. It hasn't been fully paved

Detroit — The growing pains for the wildly popular community of tiny homes have been anything but small. Now, with 25 homes built and plans for seven more next spring, the Detroit Tiny Homes initiative is facing unforeseen hurdles, including paying more than $100,000 on security since 2017 to prevent the theft of equipment during homebuilding and keep residents safe from weekly bandwagons of what tenants call "paparazzi" attracted by the mini-houses on Detroit’s northwest side.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend

Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

4 charged in Macomb County armed robbery

Four young adults were charged in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced. The individuals were arraigned on the charges Friday through 37th District Court in Warren and given $1 million bonds by Judge Steven Bieda. Not guilty pleas were entered for all four....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Warren Mayor Fouts seeks fifth term, vows to keep battling council

Warren Mayor James Fouts is seeking a fifth term in office, vowing to continue to battle the City Council, with whom disputes in the recent past have resulted in lawsuits. "I hope the focus of this election will be about fighting for the priorities of our taxpayers, not about costly distracting, and time-consuming lawsuits by this current council,'' Fouts said in a news release on Sunday. Fouts told The Detroit News that he had filed with the Warren City Clerk's Office to officially run for reelection for another four-year term.
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy