72-year-old Oakland County man killed after pulling in front of SUV while turning out of parking lot
A 72-year-old Independence Township man has died after a two-car crash in Northern Oakland County along Dixie Highway on Saturday afternoon.
Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
Detroit News
Springfield Township man killed in traffic accident
A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was fatally injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road. James Ziegenfelder was driving a 2022 GMC...
Detroit News
Autopsies delayed for 2 rappers, friend found in Highland Park, State Police say
Highland Park — Cat Fogle said it didn't help being steeled for the dreaded phone call that finally came at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. "The police just told me it was my son for sure," Fogle said. "I was kind of expecting it, but there's no way you can be ready to hear that."
Detroit News
Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies
At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
Detroit News
Detroit's tiny homes promised a path to ownership. It hasn't been fully paved
Detroit — The growing pains for the wildly popular community of tiny homes have been anything but small. Now, with 25 homes built and plans for seven more next spring, the Detroit Tiny Homes initiative is facing unforeseen hurdles, including paying more than $100,000 on security since 2017 to prevent the theft of equipment during homebuilding and keep residents safe from weekly bandwagons of what tenants call "paparazzi" attracted by the mini-houses on Detroit’s northwest side.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Detroit News
Man charged with shooting teen arraigned for attacking pregnant woman, her mother
A Detroit man accused of attacking a 19-year-old woman in December was arraigned on charges in connection with assaulting the pregnant mother of his child and her mother, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Torrion Hudson was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court on one count of domestic violence;...
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
Detroit News
Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops
Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Detroit News
4 charged in Macomb County armed robbery
Four young adults were charged in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced. The individuals were arraigned on the charges Friday through 37th District Court in Warren and given $1 million bonds by Judge Steven Bieda. Not guilty pleas were entered for all four....
Detroit News
Warren Mayor Fouts seeks fifth term, vows to keep battling council
Warren Mayor James Fouts is seeking a fifth term in office, vowing to continue to battle the City Council, with whom disputes in the recent past have resulted in lawsuits. "I hope the focus of this election will be about fighting for the priorities of our taxpayers, not about costly distracting, and time-consuming lawsuits by this current council,'' Fouts said in a news release on Sunday. Fouts told The Detroit News that he had filed with the Warren City Clerk's Office to officially run for reelection for another four-year term.
