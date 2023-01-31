ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Transgender Instagram model allegedly murdered dad, stabbed sister after 'argument over a laptop': prosecutors

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 33

Nikki Cook
2d ago

Instagram model ? exactly wth is that...a self appointed celebrity ...have fun in jail

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack

The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Northville Herald

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
truecrimedaily

2 women allegedly tortured boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old

RIALTO, Calif. (TCD) -- Two women are accused of torturing a 12-year-old boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old. According to a news release from the Rialto Police Department posted on Wednesday, Jan. 25, police learned of the alleged physical and emotional abuse of the 12-year-old victim, and an investigation was launched. As a result, 69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Lenora Harrell were reportedly arrested.
RIALTO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

955K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy