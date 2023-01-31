Transgender Instagram model allegedly murdered dad, stabbed sister after 'argument over a laptop': prosecutors

Read full article on original website
Nikki Cook
2d ago
Instagram model ? exactly wth is that...a self appointed celebrity ...have fun in jail
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?Florence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
Dilma Spruill, 71, was stabbed to death near her home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as she walked home following her night shift at a U.S. post office.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack
The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
Ex-Playboy model Kelsey Turner sentenced in beating death of psychiatrist found in Mercedes trunk
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was sentenced Tuesday to serve between 10 and 25 years in prison for her role in killing California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
The last video Paul Murdaugh recorded, filmed just minutes before he was killed, shows a chocolate Labrador retriever wagging its tail. In the background, there are three voices — including one that Paul’s friends say belongs to Alex Murdaugh.
2 women allegedly tortured boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old
RIALTO, Calif. (TCD) -- Two women are accused of torturing a 12-year-old boy for more than a decade, starting when he was 6 months old. According to a news release from the Rialto Police Department posted on Wednesday, Jan. 25, police learned of the alleged physical and emotional abuse of the 12-year-old victim, and an investigation was launched. As a result, 69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Lenora Harrell were reportedly arrested.
Family of 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher breaks silence, insists gun was secured
The family of the student who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia on Jan. 6 is now speaking out, saying the gun was "secured."
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman is will spend 4 years behind bars for the shooting of her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty to two charges related to the shooting back in November. Prosecutors recommended a two year sentence for aggravated assault and a gun charge.
Fox News
955K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 33