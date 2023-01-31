Only hours before her shocking disappearance, Ana Walshe left her husband, Brian, an unsettling note marveling on the ups and downs of the New Year and what's to come in 2023. The Massachusetts mom disappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home on early Sunday, January 1. Three days later, on Wednesday, January 4, she was reported missing. "Wow! 2022 … What a year! And yet, we are still here and together!" Ana wrote on the side of a box of champagne left in her dining room. "Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives...

COHASSET, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO