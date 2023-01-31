Read full article on original website
Dharmesh Patel: California doctor accused of driving family off cliff seen in new mugshot after hospital stay
California doctor Dharmesh Patel, who is charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving his family off a cliff, can be seen in a new mugshot after his hospital stay.
Inside the Mysterious Death of a Pregnant Fla. Mom Found Next to Her Car with Toddler Son Inside
The body of Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death, was found on the ground outside her SUV, where her 23-month old son was asleep in the back seat Authorities in Florida continue to investigate the death of a young pregnant mother whose body was found next to her car with her toddler son inside. Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death, died as a result of "upper body trauma," according to authorities. Police have also...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
Calif. ER Doctor Was Hit by Car While Cycling, Then Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Driver in Daytime Attack
A California doctor died after he was hit by a car while riding his bike and then stabbed by the driver, authorities said. Dr. Michael J. Mammone, 58, was traveling along the Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point around 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 when a driver struck him from behind, according to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years
The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says
Lindsay Clancy's new defense attorney told The Boston Globe that between October and January of last year, the mother was prescribed 13 psychiatric medications The Massachusetts mother who allegedly strangled her three young children to death before trying to kill herself was dealing with homicidal and suicidal ideation due to being overmedicated on various prescription drugs, according to her defense attorney. During an interview with The Boston Globe, defense attorney Kevin J. Reddington said 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy was prescribed drugs for mood disorders, anxiety and psychosis. "One...
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer
SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Salvador Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.The case bedeviled detectives...
Cheerleader’s mom slams cop for taking ‘coward’s way out’ after ‘killing daughter, 17, & friend, 16, in red light crash’
A MOM has slammed a local police department for accepting the resignation of a police officer who is charged with manslaughter for her teen cheerleader's death. The officer allegedly ran a red light at 86mph during an ill-advised police chase and collided into Maggie Dunn, Liam Dunn and Caroline Gill’s car in a deadly accident.
Missing Mother Ana Walshe Left Husband Ominous New Year's Note Reflecting On 'Courage' Hours Before Disappearance
Only hours before her shocking disappearance, Ana Walshe left her husband, Brian, an unsettling note marveling on the ups and downs of the New Year and what's to come in 2023. The Massachusetts mom disappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home on early Sunday, January 1. Three days later, on Wednesday, January 4, she was reported missing. "Wow! 2022 … What a year! And yet, we are still here and together!" Ana wrote on the side of a box of champagne left in her dining room. "Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives...
D.C. Man Shot and Killed Karon Blake While the 13-Year-Old Yelled ‘I’m a Kid’: Police
The man who killed Karon Blake, 13, opened fire while the victim was repeatedly saying “I’m a kid” and “I am sorry,” according to cops in Washington D.C. Now Jason Michael Lewis, 41, is charged with second-degree murder. Lewis allegedly claimed that Blake, a stranger, ran toward him in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.
Obituary calls man accused of killing wife and 5 kids a ‘family man.’ Outrage follows
“Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children,” the obituary states.
americanmilitarynews.com
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested
Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
LISTEN: Father describes 2-year-old son being swallowed, spit up by hippo
Iga Paul simply couldn't believe what he was being told. He said he'd never heard of a hippopotamus attacking a child before. It wasn't until he arrived at the place it happened -- when he saw the blood in the grass -- that he knew it was true.
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
Dad Accused of Driving Tesla Off 300-Foot Cliff with Family Inside Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder
Authorities in California have jailed the 41-year-old father who is accused of “intentionally” driving his Tesla off of a cliff with his wife and two young children inside, sending the vehicle plummeting nearly 300 feet before it crashed at the base of a bluff along the Pacific Coast Highway. Dharmesh A. Patel, who miraculously survived the wreck along with his family earlier this month, was released from Stanford Hospital last week and taken into custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime.
Missing 22-Year-Old Hiker Found Dead in Calif. Wilderness Park: 'The Family Is Extremely Grieved'
Zachary Zernik was found dead in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness area on Thursday morning, according to police, who say his death appears to be accidental A missing hiker was found dead in California on Thursday morning, five days after he was last seen by his family. The body of 22-year-old Zachary Zernik was found around 9:00 a.m. local time in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Park, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Zernik's remains were discovered at the base of a cliff, according to...
Kayaker, 39, Found Dead Days After He Went Missing While Crabbing in Calif. Bay with Friends
A U.S. Coast Guard official said "it was windy" the day Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, disappeared while retrieving a crabbing cage in Tomales Bay Officials in California say a missing kayaker has been found after he disappeared late last week while crabbing. Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, of Brentwood, was reported missing Friday evening after he ventured on kayak into Tomales Bay "to retrieve a crabbing cage," according to a press release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office. California Recovery Divers, a volunteer aquatic search group, recovered the kayaker's...
