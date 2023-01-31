Read full article on original website
Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo
After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife? The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses. The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Video of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Apparent Spat Over Drink Goes Viral
The video, which was shared on TikTok, shows Affleck insisting to Lopez that he had not been drinking at a Hollywood party.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Healing After Divorce: 'I Am Over It'
"I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," said Valerie Bertinelli in an emotional video about healing following her split from Tom Vitale Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her healing journey after divorce. The actress — whose divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November — shared an emotional Instagram video on Friday after a rolfing session and opened up about how she's coping. "It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful," Bertinelli, 62, said of the physical therapy involving the body's...
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
