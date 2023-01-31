ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WWL-TV

Five-year contract officially makes Sean Payton the Broncos new head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton is officially the Denver Broncos new head coach after the two parties reached agreement on a five-year contract Friday. Payton, 59, arrived in Denver on Wednesday and has spent most of his time at Broncos headquarters since then working on assembling his coaching staff and watching film, a source told 9NEWS.
DENVER, CO

