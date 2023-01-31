Read full article on original website
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
LOS ANGELES — Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever?. That's one of the main storylines heading into Sunday's ceremony, where the superstar is the leading nominee and needs four wins to make history. Several of music's biggest names, including Beyoncé, are...
Jessy Wilson on 'Keep Rising' anthem and the hope it brings
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Singer-songwriter Jessy Wilson was ready to give up her musical dream when a film about female African warriors showed her the power of perseverance. Wilson’s Grammy -nominated song “Keep Rising,” was picked by director Gina Prince-Bythewood to be featured in her action epic “The Woman King.”
