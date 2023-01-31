Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Police: Coos Bay man with two valid warrants arrested during traffic stop
COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday evening Deputy H. Francis with the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was patrolling the area of Bunker Hill when she witnessed a traffic violation that occurred directly in front of her vehicle. According to CCSO, Deputy Francis initiated a standard traffic stop, resulting in...
nbc16.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
nbc16.com
Coos County Police arrest Coos Bay man after he had broken into ex-girlfriends home
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a Coos Bay man after he had broken into his ex-girlfriends home and assaulted her. CCSO says on January 29 their dispatch center received a call about an assault that had occurred on Wygant Road, near the City of Coos Bay.
nbc16.com
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
nbc16.com
Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in death of 10-month-old
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
KDRV
BREAKING: police say manhunt suspect killed two Sunny Valley men and himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon State Police and Josephine County's Sheriff say today a Wolf Creek man who led a week-long police manhunt killed two Sunny Valley men before his capture. Police say today Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead today. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says today Foster ended...
nbc16.com
Coos County Jail to reopen to visitors
The Coos County Jail will reopen to visitors after two years of tight COVID protocols. The jail is slated to open February 15, with one day of visitation allowed each week for adults in custody. "Thankfully, as we're coming to the end of the COVID restrictions, it allowed us to...
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
nbc16.com
Coos County Animal Shelter says its shelters are full; puts out call for pet parents
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
maritime-executive.com
DOT Turns Down $1.2B Grant for Coos Bay Container Terminal - For Now
The Port of Coos Bay has high hopes to build a brand new mega-container terminal on the Oregon coast, but its plans may have to wait for the next competitive round for federal funding. Last September, the port announced that it had reached an agreement with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development -...
nbc16.com
South Slough Reserve offers paid internships for work experience in natural resources
CHARLESTON, Ore. — The South Slough Reserve is accepting applications for one spring and two summer internships, it announced in a press release. All internships have a stipend of $19/hour and "rustic housing" is available for those applying from outside the area. The Friends of the South Slough sponsor...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
thatoregonlife.com
Sink Your Teeth Into These Giant Cinnamon Rolls At This Popular Oregon Bakery
You better come with an appetite if you plan on dining at Heaven On Earth! This family owned restaurant and bakery has been serving Southern Oregon since 1974 with enormous cinnamon rolls, mouth watering breakfast dishes, and other goodies made with love. Heaven On Earth In Azalea, Oregon. The Heaven...
Comments / 0