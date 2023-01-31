Read full article on original website
Betty Nasc
2d ago
So that's nothing Bolingbrook cop Drew Peterson had to kill 2 wives before they investigated while Will County attorney Glasgow ignored letters from his wives how the police were ignoring abuse
Eva Latocha
2d ago
If his girlfriend stole the car as he claims then she should either be arrested or if he wasn't filing charges then she should pay the tickets.
Edward gonzalez
2d ago
That’s like removing toilets in your house to avoid paying your fair share of property taxes
