ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 81

Betty Nasc
2d ago

So that's nothing Bolingbrook cop Drew Peterson had to kill 2 wives before they investigated while Will County attorney Glasgow ignored letters from his wives how the police were ignoring abuse

Reply
9
Eva Latocha
2d ago

If his girlfriend stole the car as he claims then she should either be arrested or if he wasn't filing charges then she should pay the tickets.

Reply
13
Edward gonzalez
2d ago

That’s like removing toilets in your house to avoid paying your fair share of property taxes

Reply(1)
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Munster police shoot at man who rammed squad cars at gas station

MUNSTER, Ind. - A man is in custody after a Munster police officer open fired on him as he rammed their cars near a gas station Wednesday evening in Northwest Indiana. Munster police officers located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 7:40 p.m. at a Mobil gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue, officials said.
MUNSTER, IN
CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Hammond man arrested after police shooting in Munster

MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Hammond man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a violent encounter with a Munster police officer led the officer to fire his weapon, state police said. Officers from the Munster Police Department found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station at...
MUNSTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Stolen Land Rover slams into CPD squad car in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue. Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.No one was hurt. Police do not have anyone in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former CPD officer charged with cheating his way out of tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago Police officer stood charged with multiple felonies Tuesday on the grounds that he cheated his way out of parking tickets and moving violations with false statements and phony documents.Among other things, the former officer falsely claimed that his girlfriend had stolen his car and was the one driving it when it got busted by speed cameras – and he provided fake police reports to back up his claim, authorities alleged.Jeffrey Kriv, 56, of Chicago was charged Tuesday with four counts of perjury and five counts of forgery, according to the Chicago Office of the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County

CHICAGO - A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood. Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy