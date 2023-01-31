Recently it was revealed by Fightful Select that Brian Cage’s AEW contract was expiring. And since then, there have been rumors that he has sent feelers to WWE, with it unknown whether Tony Khan sees him having a future in the ether of his promotions. Now though, AEW’s Chris Jericho has told the Daily Star he feels that Cage should be re-signed, noting he is starting to understand the psychology of being in the ring rather than just the moves.

2 DAYS AGO