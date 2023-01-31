Read full article on original website
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
What Happened With The Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
Sami Zayn made headlines after he turned on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. The ramifications of his actions were finally displayed for the whole world to see and a subsequent title match was confirmed. The Bloodline also competed in a match after Smackdown went off the air. Sami Zayn...
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
Chris Jericho Believes AEW Shouldn’t Let ROH Talent Leave The Promotion Following Reports Their Contact Is Expiring
Recently it was revealed by Fightful Select that Brian Cage’s AEW contract was expiring. And since then, there have been rumors that he has sent feelers to WWE, with it unknown whether Tony Khan sees him having a future in the ether of his promotions. Now though, AEW’s Chris Jericho has told the Daily Star he feels that Cage should be re-signed, noting he is starting to understand the psychology of being in the ring rather than just the moves.
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
WWE Nixes The Bloodline From Roman Reigns’ New Merchandise
Roman Reigns’ heel turn in 2020 kickstarted after The Tribal Chief formed an unlikely alliance with Paul Heyman. Reigns brought The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa into the fold as well. It seems that Roman may be returning to his solo roots sooner than later. WWE dropped brand...
WWE Could Have Interesting Plan For Bloodline After Jey Uso’s Walkout
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in the beatdown that followed suit. In fact, WWE now has interesting plans for The Bloodline after Jey Uso walked out.
WWE Has Multiple Matches Planned For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE is always a big question, because he keeps his contracts so close to the vest. He made a big return before the 2023 Royal Rumble event, and it appears that he will carry on a feud with Bobby Lashley. Now, the Beast Incarnate has, at least, two matches on the schedule.
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Chooses WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a legendary career in pro wrestling, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 without ever holding a single title in the company. Duggan also competed in promotions such as WCW and Mid-South Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before becoming a national star. Over the years, Duggan has shared the ring with greats like Shawn Michaels, William Regal, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and countless more. During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, Duggan revealed which opponent he counts as his favorite to enter the ring against.
Vince McMahon’s WWE Future Is An ‘Early Sticking Point’ For Discussions With Potential Buyers
Vince McMahon created a media stir in the past year with his involvement in a controversial pay-for-silence scandal, which was closely watched by the professional wrestling industry. Despite the intense scrutiny, McMahon was able to regain his status as the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, giving him significant control over the company’s future direction. In fact, his future is an early sticking point for discussions with potential buyers.
The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
