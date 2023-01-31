ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ABC30 Fresno

2nd Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over South America, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon has confirmed to ABC News that a second Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted transiting over South America. There were early reports Friday that the balloon was flying over Colombia and Venezuela but there was no information until now. "We are seeing reports of a balloon...
ABC30 Fresno

Timeline: Where the Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted before being shot down

Government officials closely tracked a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China as it traveled across the U.S. for several days. The white balloon, which China's foreign ministry has claimed to be used for meteorological purposes, traveled at an altitude of around 60,000 feet with a vessel described as the size of three buses, officials said. It was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon.
