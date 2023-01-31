Read full article on original website
DA investigating after Easton officer fires gun during stand-off, woman found deceased
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a member of the Easton Police Department fired their gun during a stand-off at a home in which the barricaded woman was found deceased Sunday.
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva
EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
whdh.com
Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Eastern Tool Cooperation, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Pol…
WCVB
Mother meets with officials as search for 13-year-old's killer continues
BOSTON — The mother of a teenager shot and killed in Boston is pushing law enforcement to find the person responsible. Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood, was shot in Mattapan at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and Babson streets. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot...
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Investigating Single Round Fired in Roxbury Thursday
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, around 22:30 hours, there was a single shot fired on Crawford St in Roxbury. After getting a ShotSpotter activation for one round, Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the scene of the shooting. Additionally, a K-9 unit also responded to assist in the investigation.
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle house fire in Abington
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building
A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building. according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
nbcboston.com
Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears
A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived. Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.
Boston Police officers face charges in connection with $200,000 overtime scheme
A group of current and former Boston Police officers is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into overtime fraud inside the department, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Lt. Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole, Officer Kendra Conway, 52, of Boston, retired Sgt....
whdh.com
Crime scene tape set up around home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home on Waterhill Street in Lynn. Police taped off the home with crime scene tape and were seen going in and out of the residence. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
Man dies in fire in commercial building early Sunday morning
A man has died after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
