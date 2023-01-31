CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is mourning the loss of Callahan County Commissioner, Rick McGowen. "Today we are mourning the passing of one of the good ones, Rick McGowen. Rick was a friend to this department, and countless others, helping us out more times than I can count. Two years ago, when our streets were covered in snow, Rick and his crew showed up with heavy equipment and began clearing our city streets. Several months ago Rick showed up to block an intersection as officers were involved in a standoff with a subject who had shot a man the night before, and began firing on officers from his home. We didn’t call Rick and ask for him to help, he just felt the need to help, however he could, and that’s what he did. I ask new officer applicants a question that usually gets strange looks, “what does being noble mean?”. I want them to know, and believe, that what they are signing up to do is noble.it is serving something greater than oneself. Well Rick McGowen was the personification of that, he truly was a “noble” man, and he will be missed. Our prayers go out to the McGowen family, please send yours as well."

CLYDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO