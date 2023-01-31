Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktxs.com
GALLERY: Winter weather photos and videos from across the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas — Check out how locals are spending their winter weather days here in the Big Country. To view closures on a mobile device, click here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
ktxs.com
Local restaurant stays open for customers despite poor weather conditions
On a miserable day like this— most businesses are closed. but the people still have to eat and crave comfort food. and this tiny restaurant in Abilene— Krua thai—meets those big demands according to new customer, Ismael Diaz Rangel. “Trying new food. my friend here-- she recommended...
ktxs.com
Rescue the Animal SPCA hosting 2023 Peace, Love and Dogs Fur Ball
ABILENE, Texas — The 2023 Peace, Love and Dogs Fur Ball, hosted by Rescue the Animals will be taking place on Saturday, February 18th. The dinner and dance, catered by Tom and Lisa Perini from Perini Ranch Steakhouse, is open to the people of West Texas and their dogs. Among the events will be a costume and dance contest, a kids dance contest with prizes, and a Doggie Buffet by Pam’s Pets and Fish.
ktxs.com
Local doctor reacts to “artificial tears” eye drop recall
ABILENE, Texas — Many people utilize eye drops for different reasons. It could be to treat their dry eyes or to help with other eye issues. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teamed up together to warn people to not use global pharma artificial tears eye drops. It is said to cause blindness and even death.
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
ktxs.com
Clyde Police Department remembering former Callahan County Commissioner
CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is mourning the loss of Callahan County Commissioner, Rick McGowen. "Today we are mourning the passing of one of the good ones, Rick McGowen. Rick was a friend to this department, and countless others, helping us out more times than I can count. Two years ago, when our streets were covered in snow, Rick and his crew showed up with heavy equipment and began clearing our city streets. Several months ago Rick showed up to block an intersection as officers were involved in a standoff with a subject who had shot a man the night before, and began firing on officers from his home. We didn’t call Rick and ask for him to help, he just felt the need to help, however he could, and that’s what he did. I ask new officer applicants a question that usually gets strange looks, “what does being noble mean?”. I want them to know, and believe, that what they are signing up to do is noble.it is serving something greater than oneself. Well Rick McGowen was the personification of that, he truly was a “noble” man, and he will be missed. Our prayers go out to the McGowen family, please send yours as well."
Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace. Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a […]
Comments / 3