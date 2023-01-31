ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Rescue the Animal SPCA hosting 2023 Peace, Love and Dogs Fur Ball

ABILENE, Texas — The 2023 Peace, Love and Dogs Fur Ball, hosted by Rescue the Animals will be taking place on Saturday, February 18th. The dinner and dance, catered by Tom and Lisa Perini from Perini Ranch Steakhouse, is open to the people of West Texas and their dogs. Among the events will be a costume and dance contest, a kids dance contest with prizes, and a Doggie Buffet by Pam’s Pets and Fish.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local doctor reacts to “artificial tears” eye drop recall

ABILENE, Texas — Many people utilize eye drops for different reasons. It could be to treat their dry eyes or to help with other eye issues. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teamed up together to warn people to not use global pharma artificial tears eye drops. It is said to cause blindness and even death.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Clyde Police Department remembering former Callahan County Commissioner

CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is mourning the loss of Callahan County Commissioner, Rick McGowen. "Today we are mourning the passing of one of the good ones, Rick McGowen. Rick was a friend to this department, and countless others, helping us out more times than I can count. Two years ago, when our streets were covered in snow, Rick and his crew showed up with heavy equipment and began clearing our city streets. Several months ago Rick showed up to block an intersection as officers were involved in a standoff with a subject who had shot a man the night before, and began firing on officers from his home. We didn’t call Rick and ask for him to help, he just felt the need to help, however he could, and that’s what he did. I ask new officer applicants a question that usually gets strange looks, “what does being noble mean?”. I want them to know, and believe, that what they are signing up to do is noble.it is serving something greater than oneself. Well Rick McGowen was the personification of that, he truly was a “noble” man, and he will be missed. Our prayers go out to the McGowen family, please send yours as well."
CLYDE, TX

