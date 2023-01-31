Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
tinyhousetalk.com
He Finished His $15K Tiny House w/ No Experience!
Do you remember David Rule’s tiny house that he started building last summer? Well, he finished it for a grand total of $15,000! And he documented the entire thing in a recap video below, which just might be the most entertaining tiny house video I’ve ever watched. The...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House on Wheels with 2.4 Acres of Land
Start your tiny journey with this beautiful little log cabin tiny house on wheels with 2.4 acres of unrestricted land! It would make a lovely little homestead, flat and open, surrounded by forest with a little stream. The tiny house itself has both a loft and a first-floor bedroom. The...
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
tinyhousetalk.com
Cute & Quirky Tiny House by the Marsh
Donelle’s father left her some lovely property by a marsh, and she had promised him she’d do something great with it — so she had a lovely little cottage built on it, and plans on having a treehouse built in the future!. This 320 sq. ft. cottage...
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
CBC News
'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder
It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
iheart.com
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
Bathroom sinks aren't usually the first thing I look at when buying a house. But the sink inside of one Arizona mansion has people's heads turning. The Ledger-Inquirer reported that a mansion in Scottsdale hit the market for $12.5 million. But the real star of the show is a very unusual bathroom sink.
tinyhousetalk.com
Epic Skoolie w/ Giant Bathroom and Adorable Eyes
I love a touch of whimsy, and Irwin the Skoolie has just that with the adorable curtain “eyes” that grace the front of the bus. Bright blue, they make Irwin seem like a fun place to live. Owners Mike and Mandi would agree! When 2020 hit, Mike’s longtime...
Woman Rigs Removable Plant Shelves to Window Frames and It’s Genius
Perfect for propagating and seeding!
Why Blow Cinnamon through a Home's Front Door & How to Do It Right
According to spiritualists, Ayurvedic practitioners, and others, cinnamon has powerful magical properties that make it one of the most commonly used ritual elements. They believe that everyone should blow cinnamon into their home. The flavor, aroma, and energy powers of cinnamon have been used as a natural remedy for various...
Woman Repurposes Beautiful Box of Chocolates Into Keepsake Storage Box
...because it's way too pretty to throw away.
yankodesign.com
This rustic 1850s barn in Switzerland was transformed into a contemporary home with all-wood interiors
The Swiss architecture studio Lukas Lenherr Architektur transformed an 1850 barn in Mannedorf, Switzerland. The firm added a sturdy and intricate wooden structure within the preexisting barn, creating an open and flowing space, that can be experienced like an ‘American shotgun house,’ according to the architects. This wooden structure provides immense support to the original construction of the barn.
yankodesign.com
This picturesque tiny home is perched idyllically on a slope with vistas of the Seto Island Sea
Perched idyllically on a picturesque slope overlooking the Seto Island Sea is a beautiful tiny home that boasts extensive views of blue waters, and greenery. The home functions as a guest house, and is located on a large property called K Residence, which is on one of the many islands of the Japanese archipelago. The home has been equipped with a dining pavilion, and Schemata Architects have designed both structures.
Woman Makes Effective and Adorable Planters by Cutting Wine Bottles in Half
Reduce, reuse, and recycle!
Comments / 2