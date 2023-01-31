Read full article on original website
Related
10 Items Goodwill in Dubuque Will NOT Accept (LIST)
If you're anything like me, you probably have a garbage bag full of clothes in your bedroom waiting to be packed up and dropped off at the nearest Goodwill. Or you might have some items in your garage you no longer need and are planning to take to the nearest supercenter near you.
Dubuque Hosts 2nd Job Fair For Summer & Seasonal Openings
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, they will host their second job fair with on-site interviews for summer and seasonal positions throughout Dubuque on Wednesday, February 8th, from 5:30 to 7pm at the Multicultural Family Center; located at 1157 Central Avenue. This event...
Southwestern Wisconsin Hospital Takes Home Huge Honors
Southwest Health announced they have been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the country's top hospitals and health systems, according to performance...
Carnegie-Stout’s Art @ Your Library Excites With Local Artistry
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the public is invited to the Art @ your library artist reception tomorrow (2/3) from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The event features artists Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, A. Alanda Gregory, and Joan Overhouse. It’s your chance to meet the artists and enjoy their varieties of artwork.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0