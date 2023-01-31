Martha Stewart Has the Perfect Rose-shaped Valentine’s Cake That You Can Actually Buy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, it’s time to start thinking of the perfect sweet treat that will really wow your special someone. And if cake is the way to their heart, then look no further than Martha Stewart ’s Strawberry Ombre Cake, which is decorated to look just like a delicate pink rosebud.

“Treat your Valentine to a pretty pink cake that pulls out all the stops, inside and out!” the caption of a Jan. 30 post on the official Martha Stewart Instagram account reads. “From the stunning rose-shaped strawberry Swiss buttercream to the ombré layers of pink vanilla spongecake, we guarantee it will be love at first slice.”

And what’s even better is that you don’t have to break a sweat trying to recreate this perfect cake in your own kitchen — the Strawberry Ombre Cake is available for sale through Stewart’s Goldbelly shop .

Stewart’s Strawberry Ombre Cake is an impressive eight-inch tiered cake made with four layers of pink-tinted vanilla sponge. The top is expertly decorated to look like the inner layers of a rose, and the entire cake is large enough to serve 12 to 15 people (which makes it perfect for that Galentine’s soiree you have planned).

The cake ships directly to your door from Goldbelly and is boxed in dry ice to keep it fresh and cool during transit. When it arrives, you can keep it at room temperature if you’re planning to eat it that same day or refrigerate it for up to three days. You can also freeze the cake for up to two months if you want to eat some now and save the rest for a rainy day.

Image: Martha Stewart

Martha’s Strawberry Ombre Cake

Price: $100

Buy Now

Valentine’s Day has never been sweeter than it will be when you slice into this gorgeous cake. You can head over to the Goldbelly website to select your delivery date to ensure this cake arrives at the perfect time.

