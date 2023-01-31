ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Dallas Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer will replace Kellen Moore, who mutually agreed to part ways with Dallas and was hired to be the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience and...
